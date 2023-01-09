Sport / Soccer

Potter laments Chelsea’s ‘painful’ FA Cup defeat

09 January 2023 - 15:35 Rohith Nair
Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 8 2023 in Manchester, England. Picture: ALEX LIVESY/GETTY IMAGES
Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 8 2023 in Manchester, England. Picture: ALEX LIVESY/GETTY IMAGES

London — Chelsea boss Graham Potter said Sunday’s 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City was “painful” and he understood the supporters’ reaction as the London side suffered a sixth loss in nine games to pile on more misery in the Englishman’s short tenure.          

Chelsea were booed at halftime when they went into the break 3-0 down before they lost to City for a third time in as many months this season.

The defeat marked the first time in 25 years that Chelsea exited the FA Cup in the third round, while they are also out of the League Cup after losing to City in November.

“I thought we were second best to a very good side. Obviously, we’re not in a great moment,” Potter told reporters. “Manchester City did really well in terms of stopping us ... but at the same time, we struggled.

“We had to chase the ball against Man City and we were caught between trying to commit more men forward and not being opened up. The first half was painful and tough for us all.

“Congratulations Man City. They deserved to win of course. We’re disappointed because we’ve gone out,” Potter said. 

Chelsea’s dispiriting performance away at the Etihad Stadium also prompted the travelling fans to chant in support of former manager Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked in September, as well as the club’s former owner Roman Abramovich.

“We can’t do anything apart from do our jobs better and work harder. We understand the supporters’ frustration ... and we’ll respect that,” Tuchel said.

“Our job is ... to keep working, see the situation for what it is. Of course there are always other opinions, negativity and criticism because the results haven’t been positive. That’s part of the job and the challenge.”

Chelsea’s next game is a Premier League London derby away at Fulham on Thursday. Potter’s side are 10th in the league, 10 points away from a top-four spot.

“We need to stay together as group, support each other, and I’m sure we will get the support of the supporters when we see good performances and results,” he said.

Reuters

Squad depth may be Man City’s key to overtaking Arsenal

Second-half changes the difference in victory over injury-hobbled Chelsea
Sport
3 days ago

Nottingham Forest exits relegation zone with first away win of season

Saints lose fourth league game under new manager Nathan Jones, their sixth defeat running
Sport
4 days ago

West Ham end five-game losing streak at Leeds

Late equaliser by Rodrigo secures a vital point for the hosts with both sides battling to stay clear of the relegation zone
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Run the Rivers king Philip Shezi downplays his ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Pirates coach upbeat about second half of season
Sport / Soccer
3.
Elgar less unhappy after Sydney performance
Sport / Cricket
4.
Charles Dickens suffers the same fate as Baaeed ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Potter laments Chelsea’s ‘painful’ FA Cup defeat
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sekhukhune win ruins Chiefs’ birthday celebrations

Sport / Soccer

Holders Liverpool held by Wolves, Newcastle crash out of FA Cup

Sport / Soccer

Former Italian soccer star Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.