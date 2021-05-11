Sport / Soccer

Manager ‘gutted’ as misfiring Fulham go down

Scott Parker says he is disappointed by relegation from Premier League after Burnley loss

11 May 2021 - 14:19 Philip O’Connor
Scott Parker, manager of Fulham, walks off after the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage on September 12, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Clive Rose
Scott Parker, manager of Fulham, walks off after the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage on September 12, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Clive Rose

London — Scott Parker conceded he was “gutted” as his Fulham side were relegated from the Premier League after limping to a 2-0 defeat at home by Burnley on Monday, in a match where they once again failed to threaten in front of goal.  

The hosts were undone by two classy goals that sent Fulham back down to the Championship after a single season in the top flight after their promotion via the playoffs.

“I’m bitterly disappointed, I’m hurt ... there’s no words that I can really put together, other than I’m gutted that we’ve not managed to be successful this year,” Parker told Sky Sports.

Since securing an unlikely 1-0 win over Liverpool in early March, Fulham have been in free fall, scoring just three goals and picking up a single point in the seven games since. They also conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to Arsenal and lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers after a late goal.

“In between both boxes this year, we’ve had our moments and looked a very, very good side. Where we’ve fallen short at times is the other side of that, and tonight again defensively, the two goals are poor goals,” Parker said.

Only bottom side Sheffield United have scored fewer than Fulham’s 25 goals, and though they created plenty of half-chances against Burnley, there was little to suggest that they could come back from 2-0 down to hang on a little while longer.

“While we get the ball in the right areas in those clinical moments when you need the final details ... we’ve fallen a little bit short. While we’ve had progression, while we’ve had moments where we’ve improved, we’ve fallen short at this level,” Parker said before declining to comment on his future.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was delighted with his side’s victory, which ensures a sixth straight season in the Premier League for the club.

“I’m pleased for a lot of people at the club, it is important for the club, it is important for the town. It’s been a real challenging season,” he told BBC Sport.

Reuters

