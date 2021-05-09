Sport / Soccer

Man United fight back for win at Aston Villa

Villa boss Dean Smith bemoans referee’s decisions

09 May 2021 - 19:35 Zoran Milosavljevic
Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa reacts after being shown a red card as he walks past Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, May 9 2021. Picture: SHAUN BOTTERILL/GETTY IMAGES
Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa reacts after being shown a red card as he walks past Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, May 9 2021. Picture: SHAUN BOTTERILL/GETTY IMAGES

Birmingham — Manchester United recovered to beat Aston Villa 3-1 away in the Premier League on Sunday as Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to put on hold the title celebrations of champions-elect Manchester City.

The result left United second on 70 points from 34 games, 10 behind City who have played a game more and missed a chance to secure the title on Saturday after they suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Chelsea.

It also stretched United’s unbeaten away league run to 25 games but came at a cost as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed captain Harry Maguire may be ruled out of the Europa League final against Spanish side Villarreal on May 26.

“It might be a few weeks or a month, we don’t know,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by United’s official website. “It looked like the boy [Anwar El Ghazi] landed on him and he twisted his ankle. I don’t know how serious it is. He might be available on Tuesday [against Leicester City], he might not.”

United dominated the early stages and United full back Luke Shaw forced a good save from Emiliano Martinez before Bertrand Traore fired the hosts ahead out of the blue in the 24th minute.

The Burkinabe forward took advantage of sloppy defending by the visitors, who gave the ball away several times deep in their own half before he turned Victor Lindelof and unleashed a brilliant shot into the top corner from 15m.

Fernandes equalised with a 52nd-minute penalty, coolly sending Martinez the wrong way, after a series of clumsy challenges by Douglas Luiz sent Paul Pogba tumbling.

United forward Greenwood turned the match on its head four minutes later with a neat low shot on the turn from inside the penalty area after shaking off centreback Tyrone Mings.

Substitute Edinson Cavani sealed the win with a glancing header in the 87th before Villa striker Ollie Watkins was sent off for a second yellow card after he was adjudged to have dived in United’s area.

Villa Boss Dean Smith criticised decisions by referee Chris Kavanagh to award United a penalty and to dismiss Watkins, arguing there was contact between the striker and visiting keeper Dean Henderson.

“It [the United penalty] looked a pathetic decision to me, but he goes down, similar to Old Trafford and last season here,” Smith told Sky Sports.  “Watkins got sent off for a second yellow. There is no way the referee can tell me he is convinced he hasn’t been touched. I just don’t understand the decision-making of the officials.” 

Reuters

Sundowns a step closer to retaining PSL title

Peter Shalulile again provides the magic moment with a header in the 17th minute that TS Galaxy’s goalkeeper never saw coming
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos gets a break as qualifiers are postponed

New coach will get a chance to study the SA soccer scene before he sends his team into a match
Sport
3 days ago

Chelsea over the moon after City win

London side will again face Manchester City in Champions League final on May 29
Sport
4 hours ago

Pirates find their mojo with three-goal demolition of Leopards

Bucs hoping for a late run at second spot and a place in next season’s Caf Champions League
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chelsea over the moon after City win
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sundowns a step closer to retaining PSL title
Sport / Soccer
3.
LALI STANDER: Golf’s biggest conundrum: how long ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
SA’s Garrick Higgo sinks hole-in-one en route to ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bernal’s form adds to unpredictability of Giro ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Man City out to clinch title in Champions League dress rehearsal

Sport / Soccer

Manchester City finally crack the Champions League code

Sport / Soccer

Roma appoint Mourinho as manager from next season

Sport / Soccer

Thierry Henry confirms Spotify CEO takeover offer to Arsenal owners

Sport / Soccer

Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.