Sport / Soccer

Broos to present blueprint for Bafana to Safa

New Belgian coach has already done a lot of work, says Danny Jordaan

10 May 2021 - 15:53 Mninawa Ntloko
Picture: STEVE HAAG/BACKPAGEPIX
Picture: STEVE HAAG/BACKPAGEPIX

New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was due to arrive in SA on Monday night ready to begin the arduous task of reclaiming the national team’s place at the continental head table after years on the sidelines.

Broos meets the SA Football Association’s (Safa’s) technical committee this week and will be given the names of potential candidates for the Bafana assistant coaching position.

The 69-year old Belgian will bring his own assistant to SA but is set to have input on the appointment of a second coach — set to be a South African — who will assist him on the bench‚ as he tries to rebuild the ailing national team.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said on Monday that Broos has already begun his work and will make a presentation to his new employers this week.

“The technical committee will meet him and exchange notes with him. I am sure that by [Tuesday] they will have names [of candidates for assistant coach] for consideration.”

Jordaan said Broos will be prepared when he arrives and has done his own homework on SA players‚ Bafana and the country’s culture. “He said he will put his plans together and will present them to the nation [this week]. He will not arrive blind and has already done quite a lot of work.”

Broos will have to rebuild the national team‚ and try to qualify for and be competitive at the 2022  World Cup in Qatar‚ the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)‚ and the 2026 World Cup in the US‚ Mexico and Canada as proposed targets. These will be finalised when he sits down with Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

The job became vacant when Molefi Ntseki was shown the door after Bafana’s failure to qualify for the Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon in 2022.

Broos at least has breathing space to put together his first squad‚ as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) postponed the kickoff of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers to September. He would have had little time for the job ahead of Bafana’s opening 2022 World Cup Group G qualifier against Zimbabwe in Harare originally scheduled for June 5-6.

But then Caf announced the postponement.  This gives Broos five months to familiarise himself with his surroundings‚ including the first few weeks of the domestic league‚ which will kick off in August.

Bafana coach Broos gets a break as qualifiers are postponed

New coach will get a chance to study the SA soccer scene before he sends his team into a match
Sport
4 days ago

Benni the right man for Bafana job, says Steven Pienaar

It is believed the former SA star has agreed to take the job but it remains to be seen if AmaZulu will let him go
Sport
5 days ago

Benni McCarthy to coach Bafana at the top of the rumour mill

Possible appointment draws mixed reactions from football followers on social media
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wilco Nienaber claims first pro title with ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Sundowns a step closer to retaining PSL title
Sport / Soccer
3.
SA’s Garrick Higgo sinks hole-in-one en route to ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Hamilton hunts down ‘sitting duck’ Verstappen in ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Man United fight back for win at Aston Villa
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sundowns in control of situation, says coach Rhulani Mokwena

Sport / Soccer

Benni McCarthy unavailable for Bafana job, says AmaZulu boss

Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Benni is not ready for the job, so let’s not gamble with his ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.