Broos to present blueprint for Bafana to Safa

New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was due to arrive in SA on Monday night ready to begin the arduous task of reclaiming the national team’s place at the continental head table after years on the sidelines.

Broos meets the SA Football Association’s (Safa’s) technical committee this week and will be given the names of potential candidates for the Bafana assistant coaching position.

The 69-year old Belgian will bring his own assistant to SA but is set to have input on the appointment of a second coach — set to be a South African — who will assist him on the bench‚ as he tries to rebuild the ailing national team.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said on Monday that Broos has already begun his work and will make a presentation to his new employers this week.

“The technical committee will meet him and exchange notes with him. I am sure that by [Tuesday] they will have names [of candidates for assistant coach] for consideration.”

Jordaan said Broos will be prepared when he arrives and has done his own homework on SA players‚ Bafana and the country’s culture. “He said he will put his plans together and will present them to the nation [this week]. He will not arrive blind and has already done quite a lot of work.”

Broos will have to rebuild the national team‚ and try to qualify for and be competitive at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar‚ the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)‚ and the 2026 World Cup in the US‚ Mexico and Canada as proposed targets. These will be finalised when he sits down with Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

The job became vacant when Molefi Ntseki was shown the door after Bafana’s failure to qualify for the Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon in 2022.

Broos at least has breathing space to put together his first squad‚ as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) postponed the kickoff of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers to September. He would have had little time for the job ahead of Bafana’s opening 2022 World Cup Group G qualifier against Zimbabwe in Harare originally scheduled for June 5-6.

But then Caf announced the postponement. This gives Broos five months to familiarise himself with his surroundings‚ including the first few weeks of the domestic league‚ which will kick off in August.