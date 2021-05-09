Sport / Soccer

Chelsea over the moon after City win

London side will again face Manchester City in Champions League final on May 29

09 May 2021 - 17:45 Manasi Pathak
Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea celebrates with team mate Billy Gilmour, right, after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, May 8 2021. Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/GETTY IMAGES
Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea celebrates with team mate Billy Gilmour, right, after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, May 8 2021. Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised his team’s performance and said they were high on confidence after Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City which delayed the Etihad club’s title celebrations.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute but Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech equalised in the 63rd minute before Marcos Alonso completed their comeback with an injury-time winner.

It was Chelsea’s second victory over City in three weeks after April’s FA Cup semifinal win. The London club are unbeaten in their past seven games in all competitions.

“It’s best to have consecutive good performances that lead to results,” said Tuchel whose side are third in the league on 64 points after 35 games, three points behind second-placed Manchester United who have two games in hand.

“The group and the players do everything to force the luck on our side, and we caught the momentum to have another big win. It increases our self-confidence in a natural and healthy way because everybody knows we have to restart on Wednesday [against Arsenal in the league].”

Chelsea will face Pep Guardiola’s side again when they play the Champions League final on May 29.

“The final is a unique game and you cannot predict what will happen,” Tuchel said. “You need to be well prepared, we will have some changes again, they will have some changes again, but we will arrive with the knowledge we are capable of beating City.”

Reuters

Man City out to clinch title in Champions League dress rehearsal

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Chelsea
Sport
3 days ago

Manchester City finally crack the Champions League code

No matter who they play in the final of Chelsea or Real Madrid, Guardiola’s side will start as favourites
Sport
4 days ago

Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

English club says it will work with police to identify those involved in violence and causing damage
Sport
6 days ago

Inter Milan crowned champions of Italy for first time in 11 years

Inter draw 1-1 with second-placed Atalanta to clinch  their first Serie A title
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LALI STANDER: Golf’s biggest conundrum: how long ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Bernal’s form adds to unpredictability of Giro ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Adams hopes for second highveld win in five days
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Pirates find their mojo with three-goal ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Chiefs need be on top of game to win Super Rugby ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Bafana coach Broos gets a break as qualifiers are postponed

Sport / Soccer

Pirates find their mojo with three-goal demolition of Leopards

Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: A simple soccer ball can make a big difference to a poor ...

Sport / Soccer

Hunt baffled as Chiefs nosedive once again

Sport / Soccer

Last-gasp win for TTM piles more misery on Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.