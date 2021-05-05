Sport / Soccer

Hunt baffled as Chiefs nosedive once again

Another loss to a relegation candidate leaves Amakhosi floundering

05 May 2021 - 17:50 Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt battled to explain a second Premier Soccer League (PSL) defeat to relegation candidates in the space of a week to his team‚ this time going down 2-1 to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday.

The loss at Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ playing with 10 men for the majority of the game‚ took Chiefs to three matches without a win where they have earned one point from a possible nine.

In their previous two matches Chiefs lost to then 15th-placed Chippa United at FNB Stadium last Wednesday‚ then drew 2-2 with  11th-positioned Bloemfontein Celtic‚ spurning a 2-0 lead‚ at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday. TTM were also in 15th place coming into Wednesday’s match‚ their win against Chiefs moving them back to 14th and knocking Chippa back into the playoff position.

These results followed a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria that came decidedly against form for Amakhosi. Revealing statistics are that Chiefs have won four times in 21 matches in all competitions‚ and twice in 14 in the league.

This has left Hunt not just battling for answers to explain another poor result‚ but also how Chiefs are going to start earning the points they desperately need to break into the top eight.

“It’s very difficult to explain — I don’t know. It’s actually mind boggling what I see. I thought we deserved a bit more‚ again‚” Hunt said, after a defeat that saw Chiefs ninth with just four PSL matches to play.

“But‚ you know‚ making mistakes ... it’s inexcusable to make mistakes like that. But‚ yeah‚ we just battle on.”

Asked how the result affected Chiefs’ ambitions of breaking into the top eight‚ Hunt responded: “A lot. We’ve got four games left‚ we’re going to have to try and win‚ certainly‚ the four of them and then see from there.”

Chiefs had key midfield presence Njabulo Blom sent off for a second bookable offence in the 38th minute against TTM‚ and his suspension adds to an injury list that could make Chiefs’ top eight ambitions even more of an uphill battle. Hunt said his side have a week to regroup before hosting fourth-placed Swallows FC at FNB on Wednesday.

“This is the longest break we’re going to have now — seven days. And after what we’ve been through in the last three weeks‚ well, since December‚ we’ll have a couple of days and try and regroup and go again‚” he said.

