Last-gasp win for TTM piles more misery on Chiefs

Simply nothing is going Kaizer Chiefs’ way. Having seemingly scrambled a 10-man draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Tuesday, Amakhosi conceded from the penalty spot in the dying seconds for a 2-1 defeat.

Chiefs appeared to have secured at least a second unconvincing Premier Soccer League draw in succession at Peter Mokaba Stadium, though the wins Amakhosi desperately need to improve their bottom-half position remain painfully elusive. But even that better-than-nothing result slipped from their grasp.

Chiefs had Njabulo Blom sent off for a second bookable offence as early as the 38th minute. They conceded soon after that, Thabo Rakhale putting TTM into the lead with a peach of a strike three minutes before halftime.

Lebogang Manyama equalised following up on his own saved penalty in the 66th minute. In the dying seconds of the sixth minute of added time Siyagonga Ngezana was unfortunate to be penalised for a handball and Thabo Mnyamane scored the 98th-minute winner from the spot.

Yet another poor outcome for Chiefs was largely the result of a flat opening half. Gavin Hunt’s side improved markedly with 10 men in an exciting second 45 minutes that was end-to-end stuff against Dylan Kerr’s plucky TTM.

Amakhosi have one win from six league matches as they attempt to lift themselves into the top eight in the closing stages of the season. A startling statistic is that they have just three victories in 20 league and cup games.

If Chiefs had looked unconvincing in their 1-0 home defeat to Chippa United and their 2-2 away draw against Bloemfontein Celtic in their past two matches, they lowered that a notch in a first half against TTM when events unfolded disastrously for the Soweto team.

Even before having a player sent off, Chiefs’ attempts to probe were not overly inventive and hit a wall of TTM’s decently structured defence.

It was the Limpopo team that played with growing confidence in the opening half-hour, with Mnyamane’s low shot forcing Bruce Bvuma into a diving save.

A run by Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo resulted in Blom wrapping an arm round the midfielder’s neck and referee Victor Hlungwani producing a second yellow card for the Chiefs player. The resulting free-kick was struck with power onto the crossbar by Mnyamane.

A goal for TTM seemed inevitable and it came in characteristic Rakhale style, the winger taking Mnyamane’s chip on his chest and volleying past Bvuma.

Chiefs equalised as they lifted their movement in attack.

On the hour mark Samir Nurković was through onto a lob into the area but was brought down by centre-back Ayanda Nkili. Lebogang Manyama’s effort from the penalty spot was stopped by Arubi, the Chiefs man latching onto the loose ball heading for an exposed goal line.

With seconds left of the six minutes of added time, a bouncing ball struck Ngezana’s arm and Hlungwani awarded the second spot-kick of the game. Mnyamane’s strike low to the right of Bvuma earned TTM a deserved three points.