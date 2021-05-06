Sport / Soccer

Pirates find their mojo with three-goal demolition of Leopards

Bucs hoping for a late run at second spot and a place in next season’s Caf Champions League

06 May 2021 - 21:48 Sports Reporter
Two goals by Tshegofatsho Mabasa scored in the 47th and 67th minutes put Bucs in the driving seat. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates produced a dominant second-half display and powered three goals past Black Leopards, earning the Buccaneers their first  Premiership win in three matches.

After a 1-1 away draw against Swallows FC and Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at home to leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates bounced back to form at Orlando Stadium against  last-placed relegation battlers Leopards.

Two goals by Tshegofatsho Mabasa scored in the 47th and 67th minutes put Bucs in the driving seat. Substitute Gabadinho Mhango banged in the third four minutes from time  for a convincing win.

Pirates earned their first win in five matches in all competitions, the result leaving them in fourth place in the league with five matches left to play, as they attempt to rally late to compete for second spot and a place in next season’s Caf Champions League.

A frustrating opening half saw coach  Josef Zinnbauer’s men create chances, but Pirates were unable to put these away and had to go to the break goalless.

Wayde Jooste made forceful runs from right-back and on one crossed to find Mabasa, Bucs’ big striker shooting over the bar.

Zungu’s low shot from outside the box was parried by Leopards goalkeeper Jonas Mendes. Kabelo Dlamini’s strike from range just before the break was inches wide.

Mabasa got the breakthrough Bucs needed two minutes into the second half, finishing from close range from another good cross by Jooste. The ex-Bloemfontein Celtic striker got another with a second bite of the cherry after his header crashed onto the upright.

Mhango, on for Mabasa, made space with a mazy run and slotted Bucs’ third.

MNINAWA NTLOKO: A simple soccer ball can make a big difference to a poor community

In rural areas the beautiful game is played by keen youngsters with no proper gear on uneven, makeshift pitches
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana coach Broos gets a break as qualifiers are postponed

New coach will get a chance to study the SA soccer scene before he sends his team into a match
Sport
8 hours ago

Last-gasp win for TTM piles more misery on Chiefs

With seconds left and a draw on the cards, Amakhosi give away a penalty and let the game slip away
Sport
2 days ago

Rampant Sundowns brush Maritzburg aside to stretch lead at the top

The 2-0 victory puts them four points ahead in the PSL rankings
Sport
1 day ago

