Sport / Soccer MNINAWA NTLOKO: A simple soccer ball can make a big difference to a poor community In rural areas the beautiful game is played by keen youngsters with no proper gear on uneven, makeshift pitches BL PREMIUM

My sister and I recently travelled to Tsomo in the Eastern Cape to attend to urgent family matters and we had to make the gruelling trip back home twice in the space of two weeks.

The journey was longer than it should have been as we also had to attend to another matter in Mthatha before carrying on to our final destination in Tsomo. The 1,000km trip takes a lot out of you, and it was emotionally and physically taxing. Retracing our steps and driving back to Johannesburg via Pietermaritzburg just two days later was not a joke...