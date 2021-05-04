MNINAWA NTLOKO: A simple soccer ball can make a big difference to a poor community
In rural areas the beautiful game is played by keen youngsters with no proper gear on uneven, makeshift pitches
04 May 2021 - 19:33
My sister and I recently travelled to Tsomo in the Eastern Cape to attend to urgent family matters and we had to make the gruelling trip back home twice in the space of two weeks.
The journey was longer than it should have been as we also had to attend to another matter in Mthatha before carrying on to our final destination in Tsomo. The 1,000km trip takes a lot out of you, and it was emotionally and physically taxing. Retracing our steps and driving back to Johannesburg via Pietermaritzburg just two days later was not a joke...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now