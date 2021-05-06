New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been given some breathing space to put together his first squad‚ as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has postponed the kickoff of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers from early June to September.

Belgian Broos was going to have to undergo a crash course on SA soccer and the players he has available in a month ahead of his first match.

And that game was a crucial one — Bafana’s opening 2022 World Cup Group G qualifier against Zimbabwe in Harare on the weekend of June 5 to 6.

Caf said the start of Africa’s qualifiers has been postponed to September.

This gives Broos five months to acquaint himself with SA football‚ including the first few weeks of the 2021/2022 Premier Soccer League season‚ which will kick off in August‚ and perhaps Safa will be able to arrange a friendly match in the newly allocated time too.

“The Caf emergency committee‚ in consultation with Fifa‚ decided to postpone the Caf qualifiers due to be played in June 2021 after taking into consideration the current challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic‚ and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams‚” Caf said.

“The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September‚ October and November 2021‚ and March 2022.

The postponement presents Safa the perfect opportunity to find an opponent for a friendly for Bafana‚ one where Broos would also be able to call up his foreign-based players‚ for the existing Fifa international date of May 31 to June 8.

Broos‚ who won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon‚ said he hoped to arrive in SA next week.

He had indicated he would have to heavily rely on consultation with his “SA assistant” — whose identity is still to be confirmed by Safa — in his crash course on SA football.

Group G’s two other teams are Ghana and Ethiopia. The winners of the 10 groups progress to the third and final round‚ to be drawn into five home and away ties.