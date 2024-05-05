Coach John Plumtree hails Sharks’ fighting spirit

Makazole Mapimpi scores the try that was converted to hand the Sharks the lead in their EPCR Challenge Cup semifinal against Clermont at The Stoop on Saturday. Bautista Delguy chases in vain. Picture: PATRICK KHACHFE/GETTY IMAGES
It was a victory to savour for the Sharks as their grit and determination paid off in a nail-biting 32-31 EPCR Challenge Cup semifinal win over Clermont at the Twickenham Stoop Stadium in London on Saturday.
The win earned them a spot in the May 24 final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Gloucester, who beat Benetton (40-23) in the other semifinal.
The Sharks were at times overrun by the slick French team in the first half but they tightened the screws up front and overturned a 31-18 deficit early in the second half into a memorable victory.
The Sharks will derive satisfaction from their ability to soak up pressure in the cauldron of a European knockout match and grind out a win.
They did not have the panache of Clermont in attack but they did not share their propensity for conceding penalties either. That was to prove a deciding factor as Clermont flyhalf Anthony Belleau, though mostly steady off the tee, crucially missed a penalty, a conversion and a drop goal.
“They showed a lot of character,” said Sharks head coach John Plumtree of his team’s fighting spirit.
“At halftime we spoke about being only 10 points down. We got good messages from our leaders. I felt if we could get our game going, playing a bit more with the ball and creating more pressure and with a bit of luck we could pinch the game. It was a case of never giving up. This is where I want to go with this team.”
Bok lock Eben Etzebeth proved the most influential forward as he led the recovery and charge upfront.
The Sharks’ bench, too, made a difference, especially hooker Fez Mbatha, who brought stability to their wonky line-out.
Lukhanyo Am had to dig into his leadership tool kit — at times to the chagrin of referee Luke Pearce — but it was flyhalf Siya Masuku who stole the show off the kicking tee with a 22-point contribution.
“Siya is a lovely story,” Plumtree said about the former Cheetahs’ pivot. “He’s played well on the big stage now. I’m just really happy for him. He’s a very humble character. He feels very honoured to be playing in the jersey. He’s making the most of his opportunity.”
Masuku’s nerveless touchline conversion after Makazole Mapimpi scored with 10 minutes to go spoke of his burgeoning confidence.
“It’s great and he’s still going to get better, the skill set will improve,” Plumtree noted. “His passing game needs to improve and improve as an athlete.
“He is a confident little player and his kicking has been great. When he kicks for touch he doesn’t look for 30m, he looks for 40. I love his attitude around the game and the players love him. He is riding the crest of the wave at the moment.”
While the Sharks would have winged their way out of Heathrow in buoyant mood on Saturday evening, they will be grounded by the fact that they have several work-ons upfront.
“The forwards won’t be happy in that department. We have so much confidence in our scrum and our line-out and potentially that is a gift for us,” Plumtree stressed.
“We didn’t get on top in that department. It will make us work harder. We knew they are a good contesting side up front. It didn’t go all our way but it gives us something to focus on in the next game.”
In the other semifinal Gloucester ran in five tries to Benetton’s three as the English club advanced to the final for the fifth time. They won their first two attempts on the big stage but lost their past two in consecutive years.
SA will have its first representation in the final on May 24.
Coach John Plumtree hails Sharks’ fighting spirit
Durban side to face Gloucester in final after bouncing back in second half to beat Clermont
