Rehab helped former Scotland captain Hogg ‘reset’ after arrest as Vunipola fined

Bengaluru — Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg said spending time at a rehabilitation centre has helped him “reset” after he was arrested and charged after an incident in his hometown of Hawick in March.
In a statement to British media, Police Scotland said Hogg was released on the undertaking he would appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
“I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think,” Hogg wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre, allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged. It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do.”
Hogg, Scotland’s record try scorer with 27 tries, announced his retirement from rugby before the 2023 World Cup, saying his body could not take the strain any more.
The 31-year-old represented Scotland at two World Cups and captained them to two Calcutta Cup wins over England. He also won the European Champions Cup and Premiership in 2020 with club side Exeter Chiefs.
He was called up three times for British & Irish Lions tours, in 2013, 2017 and 2021.
• England No 8 Billy Vunipola has been fined €240 after an incident in Majorca on Sunday in which he was arrested.
The 31-year-old was Tasered by police in the early hours of Sunday morning in Palma, the capital of the Spanish island, and subsequently charged with “resisting the law”.
While the police investigation is now closed, Saracens, Vunipola’s club, say they will deal with the matter “internally”.
Vunipola says the incident was an “unfortunate misunderstanding” and he will co-operate with Saracens’ internal investigation.
“Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anyone at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else,” said Vunipola.
Vunipola has paid the fine and says he “unreservedly apologises” to those involved.
