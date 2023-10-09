France’s Antoine Dupont runs through to score their seventh try in their Rugby World Cup pool A win against Namibia at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on September 21. Picture: REUTERS/ PETER CZIBORRA
Paris — Antoine Dupont’s chances of playing in France’s quarterfinal clash against defending champions SA at the World Cup were given a huge boost when he was cleared to resume rugby training on Monday.
The team captain underwent surgery on a broken cheekbone on September 22 and after quickly going back to light training, was waiting for the green light from his surgeon to start making contact with other players.
After the 26-year-old’s visit to surgeon Frederic Lauwers in Toulouse, the French federation (FFR) said in a statement: “Antoine Dupont has obtained the authorisation to resume rugby training as early as today.”
The French staff had said the surgeon’s clearance was key to Dupont’s possible participation in Sunday’s clash against the Springboks, adding that the player would have the final say on whether he would want to be on the field.
“Contacts [with other players] will be made quickly. We have three days to test him and see how he reacts before announcing the team,” France health manager Bruno Boussagol said.
“We’re in contact with him daily and so far so good. This afternoon, he’ll be with the fitness coach during training. Tomorrow, he’ll be available to the coaches to do what the others are doing.”
Should he feel ready, head coach Fabien Galthie and his staff will also assess if he is to start, possibly with a helmet.
“We’ve been discussing the use of a helmet. We’re working on it, he’s tested this kind of protection. He has to be able to train with it without his hearing or sight being impaired,” Boussagol explained, adding that “no risks” were taken.
“We need to help Antoine get into the best possible shape. We need to be by his side so that he can be available for selection in the best possible form.”
France’s Dupont cleared for training ahead of SA clash
The skipper gets the go-ahead from surgeons to test wearing a helmet
Paris — Antoine Dupont’s chances of playing in France’s quarterfinal clash against defending champions SA at the World Cup were given a huge boost when he was cleared to resume rugby training on Monday.
The team captain underwent surgery on a broken cheekbone on September 22 and after quickly going back to light training, was waiting for the green light from his surgeon to start making contact with other players.
After the 26-year-old’s visit to surgeon Frederic Lauwers in Toulouse, the French federation (FFR) said in a statement: “Antoine Dupont has obtained the authorisation to resume rugby training as early as today.”
The French staff had said the surgeon’s clearance was key to Dupont’s possible participation in Sunday’s clash against the Springboks, adding that the player would have the final say on whether he would want to be on the field.
“Contacts [with other players] will be made quickly. We have three days to test him and see how he reacts before announcing the team,” France health manager Bruno Boussagol said.
“We’re in contact with him daily and so far so good. This afternoon, he’ll be with the fitness coach during training. Tomorrow, he’ll be available to the coaches to do what the others are doing.”
Should he feel ready, head coach Fabien Galthie and his staff will also assess if he is to start, possibly with a helmet.
“We’ve been discussing the use of a helmet. We’re working on it, he’s tested this kind of protection. He has to be able to train with it without his hearing or sight being impaired,” Boussagol explained, adding that “no risks” were taken.
“We need to help Antoine get into the best possible shape. We need to be by his side so that he can be available for selection in the best possible form.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
France vs Boks: a clash that will break new ground and hearts
No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown
GAVIN RICH: It’s showtime as Ireland set to ace Kiwis and Boks go toe-to-toe ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.