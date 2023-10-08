Sport / Rugby

France vs Boks: a clash that will break new ground and hearts

Champions SA square off against the best team never to have won the trophy

08 October 2023 - 19:00
by Liam Del Carme
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Springboks sing SA's national anthem in Marseille, France, October 1 2023. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
The Springboks sing SA's national anthem in Marseille, France, October 1 2023. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES

The defending champions and the host nation are on a collision course that is set to rock the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

SA, the three-time and defending champions face hosts and three-time losing finalists France in Paris on October 15 in a match that is likely to produce one of this year’s finalists.

SA, hoping to defend the title they won in 2019 and become the first four-time winners of the trophy, square off against the best team never to have won the trophy.

France who lost in the inaugural final in 1987 to New Zealand in Auckland, Australia in Cardiff in 1999 and again New Zealand in Auckland in 2011 are desperate to atone in front of their home fans. The French sense and feel this is their moment.

Though the Boks boast undoubted World Cup pedigree they will square off against worthy adversaries who have lost just twice in their past 26 matches.

France have suffered just one defeat in their past 10 matches. That defeat came when they fielded a second string team against Scotland in Edinburgh in preparation for the World Cup.

Their last meaningful defeat came in Dublin in the Six Nations earlier in 2023.

The Boks have been more inconsistent over the past two years, but their rebuilding job required urgency after not playing in 2020.

The Springboks’ form has been better this year winning eight of their 10 Tests. The two defeats came at the hands of the All Blacks and Ireland, the two teams who have also been placed on a premature collision course.

Though France will be buoyed by much patriotic fervour this week, SA’s record against the hosts over the past decade has been impressive. The Boks have beaten France on seven occasions across their past 10 Tests. The Boks won those seven in a row but that sequence was snapped with a tense 29-26 defeat in Marseille in November 2022.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES

In the teams’ two encounters in the Rassie Erasmus/Jacques Nienaber era both matches were high scoring affairs. The 2018 clash in Paris ended 30-26 in the Boks’ favour.

There will be much to glean for both sets of coaches from last year’s thunderous clash in Marseille but Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was keen to point out the bones from 2018 should not be ignored.

The Boks appeared destined for defeat before Bongi Mbonambi scored from a maul in the 84th minute.

The Boks also have an impressive record at the Stade de France.

France have squared up to the Boks five times at the iconic stadium. The Boks lost the first two in 2001 and 2005 but have gone on to win in 2013, 2017 and 2018.

The Boks have a good record at the stadium having won seven of their 10 Tests there. On their first visit to Stade de France in 1999 they did not meet France but it was England who lost an enthralling World Cup quarterfinal thanks largely to the still unsurpassed five drop goals from Jannie de Beer.

Curiously, the Boks have never played France there in a World Cup match but they have beaten England three times in St Denis, including the 2007 final. They also beat Argentina there in the semifinal of that tournament.

Sunday’s Test will break new ground, and many hearts.

Four years later, selfless act ‘repaid’ as Am called to replace Mapimpi

Lukhanyo Am called up for the Boks after Makazole Mapimpi injured in Tonga clash
Sport
3 days ago

Boks could fly flagless at the World Cup over Wada threat

Time is running out for SA to comply with World Anti-Doping Agency regulations
Sport
3 days ago

Lukhanyo Am joins Boks as they resume training

He replaces Makazole Mapompi, whose injury rules him out of the RWC
Sport
4 days ago

Rugby World Cup: Long string of permutations could decide Springboks’ pool B fate

Scotland, Ireland and Springboks still in the running to occupy the top two qualification spots
Sport
6 days ago

Bok Deon Fourie primed for Rugby World Cup playoffs

Tense wait on sidelines for SA after group phase of the Rugby World Cup
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
GAVIN RICH: It’s showtime as Ireland set to ace ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: How cycling ace Wikus Myburgh ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Markram calls for calm after Proteas’ blistering ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
France vs Boks: a clash that will break new ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Kenyan Kiptum smashes men’s marathon world record ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

How the numbers stack up in final pool matches in France

Sport / Rugby

Brave Blossoms coach proud of effort despite loss at Rugby World Cup

Sport / Rugby

Internal standards enough motivation for All Blacks, says Foster

Sport / Rugby

Handré Pollard back for Boks but Manie Libbok hasn’t gone anywhere

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.