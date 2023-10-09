GAVIN RICH: It’s showtime as Ireland set to ace Kiwis and Boks go toe-to-toe with French
While the All Blacks’ run of easy games will work against them, the hosts have also been breezing since their opener
09 October 2023 - 05:00
If I were given a dollar every time someone greeted the end of the pool phase of France 2023 by saying, “Now the real World Cup begins” I’d be wealthy.
The fluff is certainly now over and, with the exception of perhaps Fiji, the teams that have made it through to this weekend’s quarterfinals are the ones you would have been able to predict a month before the tournament...
