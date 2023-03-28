Sharks suffer new loss as Abrahams heads to Lyon

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Wing signs a two-year deal with the French side and will join them in July
The Sharks will lose another exciting talent at the end of the season after winger Thaakir Abrahams has signed for Lyon.
Abrahams, 24, who can also play fullback, entered into a two-year deal with the French side and will join them at the beginning of July.
He is the third player to be leaving the Durbanites at the end of the season as Siya Kolisi and Bok tighthead prop Thomas du Toit will also say their goodbyes.
“[He’s] versatile, this pocket winger is a fast player endowed with often devastating support,” Lyon said about 1.74m, 76kg Abrahams.
“This season, he has scored four tries in eight games in the United Rugby Championship. Abrahams therefore knows European rugby well.
“What’s more, this season he has also participated in the Champions Cup, where the Sharks have qualified for the final phase after finishing third in Pool A and will face Irish team Munster in the quarterfinal.
“A SA Under-20 international, he participated in the 2019 World Cup in Argentina.”
Like Abrahams, Kolisi is moving to France, where the Springbok skipper will play for Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in that country in September and October. Du Toit, 27, signed to join English side Bath after the tournament.
The Sharks have responded to the loss of Du Toit by confirming the signing of another Bok prop, Vincent Koch, 32, who will join the Durban team from French outfit Stade Francais.
They have also managed to hold on to Aphelele Fassi, who was courted by the Stormers, but has signed a “multiyear” deal to remain at Kings Park.
