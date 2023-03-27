Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: SA has so many layers in its rugby landscape that Ireland can only dream about

Considering there are 300 professional players playing overseas, the local performances in the URC aren’t any reason for alarm bells to start ringing

BL Premium
27 March 2023 - 05:05 GAVIN RICH

With two rounds of the United Rugby Championship (URC) still to be played, four Irish teams are in the top six. But if you want to argue that this means anything about the relative rugby strengths of Ireland and SA, rather resist the temptation to grab your phone.

No-one will deny that Ireland are flying high at the moment, and their national team, as reigning Six Nations champions, Grand Slam winners as well as the World Rugby No 1 ranked team, will go to the Rugby World Cup later this year with their best chance yet of bringing back rugby’s Holy Grail...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.