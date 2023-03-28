National / Labour

Satawu threatens strike by bus drivers in the lead up to Easter long weekend

About 4,600 workers are demanding a two-year, above-inflation pay agreement when the latest deal expires on March 31

28 March 2023 - 15:08 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) says bus drivers will  down tools before the Easter holidays in a bid to secure wage increases of up to 9%.

The union and employer bodies represented by the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council deadlocked in February and were granted a 30-day cooling-off period after Satawu was issued with a certificate of non-resolution, allowing it to strike...

