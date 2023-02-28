Bulls grant retiring legend Morné Steyn a benefit year

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
President breaks silence on former CEO's explosive claims of crime and corruption at Eskom
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
As he prepares to leave the stage after a glittering career that includes two World Cup appearances, Morné Steyn is being hailed as a talent who matured like good wine.
To recognise his long-standing commitment and service to the franchise for 14 years the Blue Bulls have awarded the Springbok flyhalf a farewell benefit year that will run until his retirement at the conclusion of his contract in June 2023.
Asked to reflect on the 38-year-old’s career, Bulls assistant coach Chris Rossouw hailed Steyn as a rare talent.
“Morné has been a legend. To achieve what he has over the years and be in the condition he is in is amazing,” Rossouw said as the Bulls prepared to face the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus on Saturday.
“We all know the records he has broken over the years. I would say in a few years time we will look back and realise he has been an exceptional player that comes along only every 50 years or so.
“To be able to still train with fierce pressure and intensity at the age of 38 is unbelievable. He is a good guy. I have been privileged to work with him for the past four years here at the Bulls.
“What he has done with Stade Français in France, the Springboks and the Bulls is truly phenomenal and those coaches he worked with will tell you he has been an unbelievable player.”
Blue Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said Steyn “has been a stellar example of what true professionalism and commitment looks like in our rugby community”.
“He has inspired, entertained and redefined ‘sportainment’ over the last decade-and-a half, epitomising the DNA of our organisation.
“We have been blessed to have him run out in our colours for more than 267 professional games and he will leave us as an icon in Pretoria and rugby across SA.
“We are excited as an organisation to be able to say thank you to him by giving back to a cause that is dear to his heart and one I am confident he will be dedicating the next phase of his life towards, his #MS10 Foundation.
“For every home game held at Loftus between January and June 2023, the Blue Bulls will donate R1 of every ticket sold towards his #MS10 foundation,” he said.
Steyn said the Bulls have provided him a “home”.
“Playing at Loftus over such a long period has been a gift in life I wouldn’t have dreamt of in any perfect world,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bulls grant retiring legend Morné Steyn a benefit year
Springbok flyhalf’s contract at the franchise will now end in June 2023
As he prepares to leave the stage after a glittering career that includes two World Cup appearances, Morné Steyn is being hailed as a talent who matured like good wine.
To recognise his long-standing commitment and service to the franchise for 14 years the Blue Bulls have awarded the Springbok flyhalf a farewell benefit year that will run until his retirement at the conclusion of his contract in June 2023.
Asked to reflect on the 38-year-old’s career, Bulls assistant coach Chris Rossouw hailed Steyn as a rare talent.
“Morné has been a legend. To achieve what he has over the years and be in the condition he is in is amazing,” Rossouw said as the Bulls prepared to face the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus on Saturday.
“We all know the records he has broken over the years. I would say in a few years time we will look back and realise he has been an exceptional player that comes along only every 50 years or so.
“To be able to still train with fierce pressure and intensity at the age of 38 is unbelievable. He is a good guy. I have been privileged to work with him for the past four years here at the Bulls.
“What he has done with Stade Français in France, the Springboks and the Bulls is truly phenomenal and those coaches he worked with will tell you he has been an unbelievable player.”
Blue Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said Steyn “has been a stellar example of what true professionalism and commitment looks like in our rugby community”.
“He has inspired, entertained and redefined ‘sportainment’ over the last decade-and-a half, epitomising the DNA of our organisation.
“We have been blessed to have him run out in our colours for more than 267 professional games and he will leave us as an icon in Pretoria and rugby across SA.
“We are excited as an organisation to be able to say thank you to him by giving back to a cause that is dear to his heart and one I am confident he will be dedicating the next phase of his life towards, his #MS10 Foundation.
“For every home game held at Loftus between January and June 2023, the Blue Bulls will donate R1 of every ticket sold towards his #MS10 foundation,” he said.
Steyn said the Bulls have provided him a “home”.
“Playing at Loftus over such a long period has been a gift in life I wouldn’t have dreamt of in any perfect world,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: Creative play gives Boks a chance to survive a tough World Cup pool
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber makes contingency plans for World Cup
Boks aim has been to evolve in World Cup year
Jake White happy to see Libbok flourish at Stormers
Ulster still strong without stars, says Sharks centre
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.