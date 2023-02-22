Sport / Rugby

Jake White happy to see Libbok flourish at Stormers

Flyhalf released at Loftus, but has used the move to revive his career with eye-catching performances

22 February 2023 - 17:29 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Manie Libbok. Picture: WERNER HILLS
Manie Libbok. Picture: WERNER HILLS

Bulls coach Jake White is not eating humble pie. Instead, he is happy that Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok found form with the Stormers.

Libbok was rendered surplus to requirements by White at Loftus, but used the move from Pretoria to revive his career with eye-catching performances for the Stormers.

With Elton Jantjies out of favour due to off-field issues, Libbok’s name has been bandied about for Springbok selection for the forthcoming international season that includes the World Cup in France in September and October.

He has tasted international rugby, having made his debut as a substitute against France last year. If his red-hot form continues there is little doubt he will add to his three Bok caps.

As he continues to impress for the Stormers under coach John Dobson, White said he is happy to see him flourish away from Loftus.

“When I look at him, he is playing well and he wins the game for them,” White said. “It’s almost like he loves playing against the Bulls because he has played well against us every time. It is almost like it is his way of showing me we should have kept him at the Bulls.

“I can mention names like Rudolf Straeuli, Hannes Strydom, Gavin Johnson, Johnny Roux... Those guys all left Northern Transvaal to go to the Lions under Kitch Christie and they all became World Cup winners.

“Sometimes that’s what happen. Some players leave the franchise and they get a chance to play at another franchise and play well.”

In a tongue-in-cheek response, White said maybe Libbok should thank him for letting him go, because “at least now he is playing well and he wouldn’t be playing for us because we had Morné Steyn, Chris Smith and Johan Goosen. Sometimes you have to make a call and sometimes you get it right and sometimes you get it wrong.  

“Sometimes a player needs a change of environment.

“I have seen many players go from here to another place and not play well. I have also seen guys come to us and play well. I am not taking anything away from him. He is playing really good rugby at the moment.

“Whatever they are doing with him at the Stormers is working. He seems jell nicely with that backline, he seems jell nicely with either Warrick Gelant or Clayton Blommetjies at 15.”

White aims to get better of Dobson in URC clash

Bulls and Stormers coaches are not cut from the same cloth, but both seek victory on Saturday
Sport
6 days ago

Bulls against Stormers will come down to fine margins, says Werner Kruger

The hosts’ scrum coach is wary of the defending URC champions’ formidable forwards, especially in the set pieces
Sport
1 week ago

I’m enjoying rugby again, says Sharks pivot Curwin Bosch

The flyhalf, who was low on confidence in the 2021-2022 United Rugby Championship, has helped team qualify for the Champions Cup last 16
Sport
1 week ago
