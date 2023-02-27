A hotter-than-expected reading of an expenditures price index had investors betting that the Bank will remain hawkish for longer
Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA
About R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals to get the cables, as intensified power cuts weaken the overburdened public health system
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The aluminium group expects the figure to drop up to 49% year on year, partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
A survey by South Korean pollster Realmeter in 2022 found that nearly seven in 10 respondents said an anti-discrimination law is necessary
Siya Kolisi’s team are better placed to retain the title than at any similar buildup stage in the past
The movie also earned Screen Actors Guild awards for Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Ireland have maintained their Grand Slam push at the halfway point of the Six Nations as they continue their quest to carry momentum into the World Cup, but where do the Springboks stand with less than 200 days to go to the kickoff of rugby’s global showpiece event?
Given that they are in the same pool as SA, Ireland continue to raise a big red flag. Scotland too, for they are also in the group. There has arguably never been as big a prospect of the Boks not making it out of the pool phase as there is at this World Cup...
GAVIN RICH: Creative play gives Boks a chance to survive a tough World Cup pool
