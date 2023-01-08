Stormers suffer late heartbreak in Scotland as Warriors score at the death

As January trading increases, a small cadre is breaking away from consensus and betting evading a recession can deliver market gains
While it is difficult to peer into the murky distance the temptation to forecast persists
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
The governing ANC is under pressure as the 2024 general election draws closer
The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aim to slow the advance of the mind-wasting disease
The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president appears to have been favourable
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
Djokovic pushed hard by Sebastian Korda before the Serb made a late charge in the Adelaide International 1 final
Potentially more useful than pulse or blood pressure, advances in technology have made heart rate variability accessible to everyone.
The Stormers’ excellent United Rugby Championship (URC) winning run ended as they went down 24-17 to the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in Scotland on Sunday.
The two sides delivered an entertaining end-to-end match that could have gone either way as both teams showed great commitment and were inseparable throughout.
A last-minute try by Sebastian Cancelliere, his second of the game, inflicted heartbreak for the visitors.
Kyle Steyn and Huw Jones scored the other tries for the in-form Warriors, while Joseph Dweba, Clayton Blommetjies and Junior Pokomela scored for the Stormers.
The Stormers went to Glasgow in high spirits after their excellent run of five victories on the trot in the URC.
They hoped their form would continue against the Franco Smith-coached Warriors away from home.
The two sides delivered an entertaining first half with the Stormers heading into the break with a slender 12-10 lead.
The hosts were the first to cross the whitewash in the 8th minute when Cancelliere went over after excellent team play to run from deep inside their half.
However, a yellow card to Lewis Bean swung the power the Stormers’ way as the visitors used the advantage of an extra player to score their opening try on 14 minutes, two minutes after the lock was sin-binned.
Dweba went over the try line from a Stormers maul to level the score at 5-5 before Manie Libbok gave the visitors an early lead with his conversion.
But the Warriors showed excellent character to respond with their own try through Steyn while still a man down.
But it was the Capetonians who went to the break ahead, thanks to a Blommetjies 29th-minute try.
The match produced two more tries in the final stanza with the Warriors scoring two to the Stormers’ one for a victory.
Jones scored 10 minutes into the second half as the hosts took the lead again as the see-saw game continued.
The Stormers drew level with Pokomela’s try, but Libbok’s kick for extras, which would have given the visitors a lead of two points, was not successful.
That left the two sides locked at 17-all until the 79th minute, when the Warriors produced a moment of brilliance for Cancelliere to score and down the stubborn South Africans.
Scorers:
Glasgow Warriors: Sebastien Cancelliere (2), Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones Conversion: George Horne, Domingo Miotti
Stormers: Joseph Dweba, Clayton Blommetjies, Junior Pokomela: Convesion: Manie Libbok
