Mbonambi dismisses negativity over SA Champions Cup teams

Sharks hooker Bongi Mbonambi says SA sides should not focus too much on people who are negative about local franchises joining the Heineken Champions Cup.
Mbonambi believes the focus for South Africans should be on what happens on the pitch and make sure they elevate the status of the Champions Cup.
SA teams’ introduction to the European tournament has not been met with excitement from everyone. French scrumhalf and 2021’s World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Antoine Dupont has commented that the inclusion of Sharks, Bulls and Stormers means the competition is no longer a European cup.
“I don’t think everyone is negative about it and I don’t think all the French players are negative about it,” Mbonambi said before their Champions Cup game against Bordeaux on Friday.
“I think only one article I read about it was Dupont, who said once SA teams are introduced to the European Cup it’s no longer European to them, whatever that means.
“We just have to make sure we come and do our best. If it means we make it uncomfortable for them [the European teams] and some players, it is part of rugby. It has become an international sport and we are here to make the best out of the competition.”
The Sharks made a good start to their Champions Cup campaign as they defeated the Harlequins of England by 39-31 in Durban at the weekend.
“It was a good start [but] there’s a lot that we can improve on. I must say the whole hype about it was really [embraced] from my side, and as a team we enjoyed ourselves out there,” Mbonambi said.
The Durbanites will be hoping for another positive result when they visit the French side, who are still hurting from their defeat to Gloucester at the weekend.
“I think any French team will be hurting after losing their first game of the Heineken Cup,” Mbonambi said. “Bordeaux have been in this tournament [for long] and it is our first year.
“We have been reviewing the games they have played in the Top14 also, and I must say, they have got a really good squad. I think last week was just a slip-up from them and I can’t really judge them based on that game.”
The game will be played at Stade Chaban-Delmas (10pm SA time).
