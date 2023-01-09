JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
Responsible minister Dlamini-Zuma failed to respond to court order by the extended January 6 deadline
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Operating generators, rental rates and higher finance costs weigh on profit margins
SA urban, time-poor, money-rich consumers to quickly accelerate their demand for e-grocery services - Fitch Solutions
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
US Supreme Court let Meta Platforms’ unit pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel’s NSO Group of exploiting a bug in the WhatsApp messaging app to install spy software allowing the surveillance of 1,400 ...
Winger retires immediately from club and international football
More people bought the British luxury marque’s cars than ever before despite an average price of R9.1m
What we’ve discovered since my last column before the start of the festive season is that the Bulls are prioritising the United Rugby Championship (URC), the Sharks are placing emphasis on the Heineken Champions Cup and the Stormers are making up their mind on the hoof.
What is clear is that there are so many challenges, not the least of them the travel obstacles commented on by the three franchise coaches in the Champions Cup, that you do have to choose your battles. And that includes Stormers coach John Dobson. Publicly he would like to see his team go as far as possible in Europe. Privately he will probably agree that a place in the last 16 is a more realistic goal...
GAVIN RICH: Travel woes force SA coaches to choose battles in Europe competitions
The Sharks conceded the URC game against Connacht due to an arduous 40-hour journey via the Middle East
