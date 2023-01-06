Nick Evans joins England coaching team for Six Nations

Bourse firms with global peers after the latest US employment data comes in better than expected
The company’s core business model could be threatened if it lets users opt out of targeted ads
Ramaphosa says change ‘must be executed at a pace that is in concert with the developmental needs of our country’
Great Depression depositors cashed out to avoid the effects of bad bank lending; now they are running into trouble first
Sector battled power and water cuts, floods, Transnet woes and production cost pressures
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Honour goes to both teams after dramatic final day in second Test in Karachi
Potentially more useful than pulse or blood pressure, advances in technology have made heart rate variability accessible to everyone.
London — Harlequins coach Nick Evans is the latest new face to join the England coaching staff, though the New Zealander is currently scheduled to work under Steve Borthwick only for the duration of the Six Nations championship, the RFU said on Friday.
Former All Black flyhalf Evans will work as attack coach during the tournament, with England kicking off at home to Scotland on February 4. Current attack coach Martin Gleeson will continue in his role.
Borthwick took over from Eddie Jones at the end of last year and has already made a series of changes to the coaching set-up, including bringing in defensive coach Kevin Sinfield and releasing forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.
The highly respected Evans played 16 tests for New Zealand and played Super Rugby for the Highlanders and the Blues. He joined Harlequins in 2008, representing them on 208 occasions, winning the European Challenge Cup in 2011 and the Premiership in 2012.
He retired from playing and moved into coaching in 2017, becoming Harlequins’ attack coach, helping the club win the Premiership again in 2021 with a high-octane brand of rugby.
“Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach, which will be incredibly valuable to the growth of our team,” Borthwick said in a statement.
“We aim to build an England team that our nation can be proud of, and I know that our supporters will be very excited by what Nick can bring to our side.
“We’d particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It’s a great example of club and country working together.”
In the Six Nations’ fallow weeks Evans will return to club duty part-time ahead of Harlequins’ matches against Gloucester and Exeter then return to the club full-time after the tournament.
Harlequins’ director of rugby performance Billy Millard said: “This is an amazing opportunity for Nick, where he will learn and grow so much, which can only be good for the club. I am also confident he will provide Steve and the playing group with excellent support and direction through the 2023 Six Nations.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nick Evans joins England coaching team for Six Nations
Harlequins coach and former All Black flyhalf brought in for rugby championship
London — Harlequins coach Nick Evans is the latest new face to join the England coaching staff, though the New Zealander is currently scheduled to work under Steve Borthwick only for the duration of the Six Nations championship, the RFU said on Friday.
Former All Black flyhalf Evans will work as attack coach during the tournament, with England kicking off at home to Scotland on February 4. Current attack coach Martin Gleeson will continue in his role.
Borthwick took over from Eddie Jones at the end of last year and has already made a series of changes to the coaching set-up, including bringing in defensive coach Kevin Sinfield and releasing forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.
The highly respected Evans played 16 tests for New Zealand and played Super Rugby for the Highlanders and the Blues. He joined Harlequins in 2008, representing them on 208 occasions, winning the European Challenge Cup in 2011 and the Premiership in 2012.
He retired from playing and moved into coaching in 2017, becoming Harlequins’ attack coach, helping the club win the Premiership again in 2021 with a high-octane brand of rugby.
“Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach, which will be incredibly valuable to the growth of our team,” Borthwick said in a statement.
“We aim to build an England team that our nation can be proud of, and I know that our supporters will be very excited by what Nick can bring to our side.
“We’d particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It’s a great example of club and country working together.”
In the Six Nations’ fallow weeks Evans will return to club duty part-time ahead of Harlequins’ matches against Gloucester and Exeter then return to the club full-time after the tournament.
Harlequins’ director of rugby performance Billy Millard said: “This is an amazing opportunity for Nick, where he will learn and grow so much, which can only be good for the club. I am also confident he will provide Steve and the playing group with excellent support and direction through the 2023 Six Nations.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel resigns
Matt Proudfoot to join Maties for Varsity Cup
Siya Kolisi to join French side Racing 92
Pumas to host Springboks in World Cup warm-up Test
Bulls coach White explains complexities of juggling three tournaments
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.