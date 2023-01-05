Sport / Rugby

Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel resigns

He's the second assistant to leave after defence coach Matt Taylor departed in August

05 January 2023 - 12:47 Ian Ransom
Scott Wisemantel. Picture: CHRIS HYDE/GETTY IMAGES
Scott Wisemantel. Picture: CHRIS HYDE/GETTY IMAGES

Melbourne — Australia assistant coach Scott Wisemantel has resigned from his role effective immediately to focus on his family and business interests outside the sport, Rugby Australia said on Thursday.

Wisemantel’s decision leaves head coach Dave Rennie without an attack coach seven months out from the World Cup in France.

An assistant coach at the past four World Cups, Wisemantel helped England reach the final at the last tournament in Japan in 2019 before joining Australia ahead of the 2020 season.

“While this has been a very difficult decision, it's one that's best for me and my family at this point in time,” Wisemantel said in a statement.

“The World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport and requires 100% commitment and that's something I'm unfortunately unable to give at the moment.”

Wisemantel's departure comes after a disappointing season for the Wallabies, whose run of five wins from 14 tests has put Rennie under pressure in the run-up to the World Cup.

It also comes amid speculation that former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones will return to the Australia set-up in some capacity after he was sacked by England last month.

Rennie said Wisemantel was a “top man” and one of the best coaches he had ever worked with.

“He's hugely respected around the world, has a mountain of experience at international level and an incredible rapport with our players,” the New Zealander added.

“He's been a massive part of this group for the past three years and we'll miss him.”

Wisemantel is the second assistant to leave in recent months after defence coach Matt Taylor departed in August. He was replaced by Laurie Fisher.

Reuters 

Matt Proudfoot to join Maties for Varsity Cup

Former Springbok and England assistant coach provides a boost after coach Jordaan joined Western Province
Sport
2 days ago

Siya Kolisi to join French side Racing 92

Springbok captain to move after the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Sport
2 days ago

Pumas to host Springboks in World Cup warm-up Test

Argentina rugby bosses keen to promote the game in their home country
Sport
3 days ago
