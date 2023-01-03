Sport / Rugby

Matt Proudfoot to join Maties for Varsity Cup

03 January 2023 - 16:27
Matthew Proudfoot in his days in the Springbok set-up.
Matthew Proudfoot in his days in the Springbok set-up.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Former Springbok and England assistant coach Matt Proudfoot will join Maties as a consulting head coach for this year's Varsity Cup.

It is a big boost to their coaching staff after coach Norman Jordaan joined Western Province.

Proudfoot became a free agent amid sweeping changes in the England set-up that saw Eddie Jones depart and Steve Borthwick arrive as head coach.

Proudfoot, who received a World Cup winner’s medal as an assistant coach in the Springbok set-up in 2019, joined Jones at England after that tournament.

When Jones was shown the door after a poor run last year, Proudfoot opted to move on.

“Matt Proudfoot agreed to step down after three years under former England senior men’s head coach Eddie Jones,” RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea said.

“We are very grateful to Matt for all he has done for England and wish him every success in his next career move.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the team for the last three years,” said Proudfoot

Maties, meanwhile, announced the departure of Jordaan, a former Springbok scrumhalf, after just one year in the job. “Matthew Proudfoot, ex-Springbok and England assistant coach will take up the role of consultant head coach of the Maties team for the duration of the Varsity Cup competition,” the club said.

That he was announced as such and his involvement confining to this year's competition, suggests Proudfoot may have another job in mind.

He is an experienced, forwards-orientated coach, taking a particular interest in scrum-related matters.

The former Scotland international will not have time to ease into the job as Maties start their Varsity Cup campaign with a home clash against old foes Ikeys on February 20.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bimenyimana injury no crisis for Kaizer Chiefs, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Navratilova in new battle against ‘double whammy’ ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Siya Kolisi to join French side Racing 92
Sport / Rugby
4.
Matt Proudfoot to join Maties for Varsity Cup
Sport / Rugby
5.
Pele — from barefoot poverty to footballing legend
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Siya Kolisi to join French side Racing 92

Sport / Rugby

Pumas to host Springboks in World Cup warm-up Test

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.