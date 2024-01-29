Betway SA20 to make a bigger impact on and off the field in season 2

Next step as team owners was to “attract the right type of partners” with the objective to maintain the long-term financial viability of the league. Enter six Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises looking to extend their global footprint.

“It was a huge milestone for us to be able to attract the six IPL teams that won the bid to be a part of Betway SA20 and that, for me, was kind of the next big stepping stone in the building of the project,” Smith said.

“The six franchises are huge business entities, and they bring 15 years of premium franchise experience working in the IPL. They bring an incredible business ability, which increases the standard of the cricket and level of administration through the personnel they bring. How they operate is brilliant.”

With all six teams owned by its IPL affiliate, the profitability and market share that was now available to Betway SA20 had no limitations, particularly after a deal was negotiated with Indian broadcaster Viacom.

“Viacom’s investment in the league was groundbreaking. We were the first cricket property it invested in. Since then, it has acquired Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rights, IPL rights and various other content, and its platform has grown immensely,” Smith said.

“We are the first league that has stand-alone broadcast in the world: most of the time, it gets thrown into the federation’s bilateral deal and it gets bundled in there. For the first time ever, people started to back a stand-alone entity outside India, which was SA20.

“I remember signing the contract in Dubai and being over the moon; it just set us up as a league in an incredible way. As a partner, Viacom is at the forefront of the digital future and to learn from the broadcaster and be able to access the way it thinks about these things really does help us, in SA, to be at the forefront of global thinking.”

Smith is fully aware that Betway SA20 is first and foremost a Proudly South African product, but with the clear objective of contributing towards making a significant financial impact on SA's economy.