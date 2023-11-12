Ben Campbell of New Zealand holds the trophy aloft after winning the Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong Golf Club in China. Picture: JASON BUTLER/GETTY IMAGES
Hong Kong — New Zealand’s Ben Campbell sank a 10-foot birdie putt at the last to win the Hong Kong Open by a shot from former British Open champion Cameron Smith in a dramatic finish to the Asian Tour event at Fanling on Sunday.
Campbell hit a four-under par 66 to finish 19-under and pip Smith to a title previously won by Major champions Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Greg Norman, with overnight leader Phachara Khongwatmai suffering a late slump to drop into a tie for third.
“I was battling away all day,” said Campbell, who becomes the first player to win the tournament since its return from a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t get off to the best of starts and the swing wasn’t feeling that great.
“I was getting a bit tight in the swing but from past experiences I was able to put together a couple of nice swings down the stretch, which really helped.”
Phachara led Smith by a shot with Campbell a further stroke back when the final trio stood on the 16th tee, but the Thai’s drive deep into the bushes resulted in a double bogey that dropped him into a share for second with Campbell.
However, a birdie at the next for Phachara and Campbell, who both sank six-foot putts, meant the three players went to the final hole level on 18-under.
Campbell prevailed, rolling in a perfectly judged downhill putt to win by a stroke from Smith, while Phachara’s bogey saw him finish in a tie for third with Canada’s Richard Lee.
“I hit a few putts there in the practice round so I knew what I was doing,” said Campbell.
“I knew I was just going to aim and let it fade in there. It’s always nice to pull off the shot. Doing it under pressure’s another thing.”
Ben Campbell birdies last to win Hong Kong Open title from Smith
New Zealander becomes the first to win the tournament since its return after Covid-19 pandemic
Hong Kong — New Zealand’s Ben Campbell sank a 10-foot birdie putt at the last to win the Hong Kong Open by a shot from former British Open champion Cameron Smith in a dramatic finish to the Asian Tour event at Fanling on Sunday.
Campbell hit a four-under par 66 to finish 19-under and pip Smith to a title previously won by Major champions Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Greg Norman, with overnight leader Phachara Khongwatmai suffering a late slump to drop into a tie for third.
“I was battling away all day,” said Campbell, who becomes the first player to win the tournament since its return from a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t get off to the best of starts and the swing wasn’t feeling that great.
“I was getting a bit tight in the swing but from past experiences I was able to put together a couple of nice swings down the stretch, which really helped.”
Phachara led Smith by a shot with Campbell a further stroke back when the final trio stood on the 16th tee, but the Thai’s drive deep into the bushes resulted in a double bogey that dropped him into a share for second with Campbell.
However, a birdie at the next for Phachara and Campbell, who both sank six-foot putts, meant the three players went to the final hole level on
18-under.
Campbell prevailed, rolling in a perfectly judged downhill putt to win by a stroke from Smith, while Phachara’s bogey saw him finish in a tie for third with Canada’s Richard Lee.
“I hit a few putts there in the practice round so I knew what I was doing,” said Campbell.
“I knew I was just going to aim and let it fade in there. It’s always nice to pull off the shot. Doing it under pressure’s another thing.”
Reuters
Bradbury in the lead at Sun City
Cameron Smith takes a share of the lead at Hong Kong Open
Fleetwood relishing chance to land hat-trick at ‘Africa’s Major’
Erik van Rooyen rallies on back nine, eagles 18th to win in Mexico
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
KEVIN MCCALLUM: For Zanele and Duif, see you one of these days...
DeChambeau’s Crushers win LIV Golf Team Championship
Much going on behind scenes in LIV’s rankings battle, says Mickelson
Brooks Koepka retains LIV Jeddah title as Talor Gooch bags points laurels
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.