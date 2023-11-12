Sport / Soccer

Vinicius and Rodrygo score twice as Real crushes Valencia

Brazilian duo put on a show at Bernabeu as they lead way to 5-1 thrashing

12 November 2023 - 17:24
by Fernando Kallas
Real Madrid's Rodrygo scores their fifth goal against Valencia in Madrid, Spain, November 11 2023. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS
Madrid — Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo put on a show at the Bernabeu Stadium as they both scored twice to lead Real Madrid to a 5-1 thrashing of Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday.

Real opened the scoring in the third minute, as full-back Dani Carvajal unleashed a half-volley from the edge of the box after lifting the ball over Valencia defender Jose Gaya with a brilliant first touch.

Toni Kroos sent a free kick off the crossbar shortly after but, despite the hosts early dominance, Valencia’s Hugo Duro had two great chances to score in a few minutes that goalkeeper Andriy Lunin denied with fine saves from close range.

However, Vinicius and Rodrygo were a constant threat for Valencia’s defence, creating several chances before finally working together to extend their lead in the 42nd minute.

Rodrygo burst down the right touchline and crossed low to Vinicius who launched himself towards the ball to score with his shoulder in a fabulous diving effort common in the footvolley games played on the beaches of his hometown Rio de Janeiro.

In his first game against Valencia after being a victim of racist abuse by some of their fans in May, Vinicius looked possessed and struck again shortly after halftime striking a clinical curling shot from the edge of the box.

Rodrygo extended their lead a minute later, tapping in from close range after intercepting a poor touch from goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Rodrygo put a gloss on the scoreline with a fine individual effort in the 84th minute, dribbling past two defenders before netting a tidy finish to the goalkeeper’s left.

Striker Hugo Duro scored Valencia’s consolation goal two minutes from time with a strike from close-range.

“It was a really great game,” Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN. “From start to finish we showed all the quality we have. Attitude, courage. It was a very well played game.

“Everyone has delivered, all of them [players]. When Rodrygo and Vinicius have a good day, it’s because many opportunities were created. The game was a perfect reflection of that.”

Real are second in the standings on 32 points, two behind surprise leaders Girona, who beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Barcelona are third on 27 points and faced lowly Alaves on Sunday.

Reuters

