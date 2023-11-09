Daniel Bradbury of England plays in the pro am ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC on November 8 2023 at Sun Cityin Johannesburg. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES
Englishman Dan Bradbury hit an eagle on his last hole for a six-under-par 66 and a four-way share of the lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Thursday.
Bradbury tops the leaderboard with Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard, who overcame a poor start to set the early pace, Swede Vincent Norrman and Max Homa from the US in the tournament dubbed Africa’s Major.
The 24-year-old Bradbury got off to a blistering start with four birdies in his first six holes but then dropped a shot before the turn.
He saved the best for last with the eagle on the par five ninth, having started his round off the 10th tee.
“To be honest, I was just trying to get it onto the green and two putt,” he said.
The 22-year-old Hojgaard, a Ryder Cup winner in October, opened with a bogey five but quickly got his game going and hit eight birdies to take the early clubhouse lead.
Norrman, 25, made a steady start before his first birdie on the sixth hole and went on to score another five in a blemish-free round.
Homa birdied three of his last five holes to shoot up the leaderboard and into a share of the overnight lead.
Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, who has won the last two editions of the tournament, finished with a one-under 71.
Bradbury in the lead at Sun City
Englishman Dan Bradbury hit an eagle on his last hole for a six-under-par 66 and a four-way share of the lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Thursday.
Bradbury tops the leaderboard with Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard, who overcame a poor start to set the early pace, Swede Vincent Norrman and Max Homa from the US in the tournament dubbed Africa’s Major.
The 24-year-old Bradbury got off to a blistering start with four birdies in his first six holes but then dropped a shot before the turn.
He saved the best for last with the eagle on the par five ninth, having started his round off the 10th tee.
“To be honest, I was just trying to get it onto the green and two putt,” he said.
The 22-year-old Hojgaard, a Ryder Cup winner in October, opened with a bogey five but quickly got his game going and hit eight birdies to take the early clubhouse lead.
Norrman, 25, made a steady start before his first birdie on the sixth hole and went on to score another five in a blemish-free round.
Homa birdied three of his last five holes to shoot up the leaderboard and into a share of the overnight lead.
Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, who has won the last two editions of the tournament, finished with a one-under 71.
Reuters
DeChambeau’s Crushers win LIV Golf Team Championship
Much going on behind scenes in LIV’s rankings battle, says Mickelson
Brooks Koepka retains LIV Jeddah title as Talor Gooch bags points laurels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Cameron Smith takes a share of the lead at Hong Kong Open
Fleetwood relishing chance to land hat-trick at ‘Africa’s Major’
Erik van Rooyen rallies on back nine, eagles 18th to win in Mexico
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.