Tarry’s Cape runner likely to bring woe to bookmakers

When Sean Tarry won the 2005 J&B Met with outsider Alastor, the Gauteng trainer was the toast of bookmakers countrywide. That is unlikely to be the case in Saturday’s R600,000 Cape Racing Ready-To-Run Stakes at Durbanville where Tail Of The Comet is hot favourite to take top honours.
A son of Gimmethegreenlight bred at Nadeson Park Stud, Tail Of The Comet has won two of his three starts and the R425,000 buy was particularly impressive when winning under S’manga Khumalo at Turffontein in September.
Khumalo has not got the call for the colt this time — he’s probably unhappy about that — and Richard Fourie will be in the saddle on Tail Of The Comet who has a favourable draw in the 1,400m contest.
Ralphs Racing will be pleased they decided to keep their William Longsword filly, Just Be Lekker, as Candice Dawson’s three-year-old ran third in a grade 2 last time out and gets the sex allowance from Tail Of The Comet.
Gavin Lerena partners Just Be Lekker for the first time and this is a plus as he’s started the new campaign in sparkling form. He’ll be happy his mount has a good draw.
Maybe Vaughan Marshall hasn’t been involved in racing as long as Gary Player in golf, but his runners always demand close scrutiny and he’ll be expecting a prominent showing from Coastal Commander. The son of Lancaster Bomber has run well in all of his five starts but will have to overcome a wide draw.
Kelly Mitchely raids from the Eastern Cape with her two-time winner, Public Benefit, and this looks a good call as there’s prize money down to sixth place.
The first task for Grant Knowles and his interviewing team on Saturday is to corner Bass-Robinson and ask her about the welfare of three of her runners Trip Of Fortune, Beach Bomb and October Morn. This trio have not raced since July.
Trip Of Fortune — a wonderful earner for Drakenstein Stud — makes his seasonal bow in the fourth race and it’s understandable the market has the Trippi gelding as the short-priced favourite. His main danger could be the Marshall inmate, Look For Hounds, who has the benefit of a recent winning run.
Beach Bomb blitzed her rivals at Kenilworth in July and reappears in the fifth race in which Glen Kotzen’s filly, Rascova, tops the betting boards.
Rascova’s second behind Mrs Geriatrix in last season’s Golden Slipper at Greyville is serious form and the daughter of Lancaster Bomber — also the sire of Beach Bomb — is another top ride for Fourie.
October Morn is another Bass-Robinson horse returning from a break and the three-year-old — sent off 6-10 favourite — was put in her place by Beach Bomb in her last start.
With a recent run under her belt, it might be safer to side with Glen Kotzen’s filly, Golden Tatjana, with Raymond Danielson partnering the daughter of Erupt for the first time.
Celtic Chief — a R3m son of Vercingetorix — went into this writer’s notebook when fifth behind All About Ronnie a fortnight ago and — drawn in pole position — the three-year-old looks worth a bet at odds of 7-2 in the third race.
Another of Vercingetorix’s progeny, Call To Unite, will be a tough rival but Celtic Chief has the better of the draw.
Selections
1st race: (9) Unicorn Alert (3) Deception Pass (5) Igugulthu (2) Dancingtothelight
2nd race: (8) Quick Trip (7) Qhawekazi (11) Bright Duchess (9) Tres Chic
3rd race: (1) Celtic Chief (9) Call To Unite (2) Mont Loisir (3) Stars In Heaven
4th race: (9) Trip Of Fortune (3) Look For Hounds (8) At My Command (2) Lord William
5th race: (5) Beach Bomb (6) Rascova (4) Gimmethatpearl (3) Royals
6th race: (3) Tail Of The Comet (5) Just Be Lekker (11) Coastal Commander (13) Dumbledore
7th race: (1) Tempting Fate (3) Kwinta’s Light (7) Mufasa (5) Countdown
8th race: (4) Golden Tatjana (5) October Morn (6) Icy Blast (7) Savantrix
