Snaith sure to check out Rio Querari’s sister at Durbanville sale

There’s one certainty about next Sunday’s Cape Racing Ready-To-Run Sale at Durbanville racecourse — champion trainer Justin Snaith will be closely scrutinising the gallop of a sister to Rio Querari.
The gallops at the country track kick off at 9am with the sale starting at 2pm.
Snaith has done an outstanding job with the champion sprinter, Rio Querari, who now seven years of age performed creditably last month when third behind Mufasa. The Querari gelding has won seven of his 28 starts and been placed 13 times.
Oscar Foulkes’ Normandy Stud are the vendors of Rio Querari’s sister and point out it’s a surprise she’s on the sale. "This is one of our best families and we rarely sell fillies from it. Nordic Guest was our last, making R900,000."
Normandy are also expecting plenty of interest in another of Querari’s daughters named Meursault.
Maine Chance Farms is one of the leading farms in the country and they believe they may be responsible for the top lot with their Vercingetorix colt, Bodacious Secret. The youngster is out of Best Kept Secret, a daughter of Captain Al.
Danni Kuttel, manager at Maine Chance, said: "He is smart, possibly the best-bred horse on the sale. He is a half-brother to Baltic Secret, a winner at two last season and already Graded placed." Best Kept Secret was a R5.25m yearling in 2016.
Klawervlei will also be expecting the catalogues to be waving for their Vercingetorix colt out of Miss Milanna. The dam is a half-sister to grade 1 winner, One World.
The same farm has consigned a One World colt who is a half-brother to six-time winner, Guru’s Pride.
Another top Cape trainer, Brett Crawford, is sure to watch the gallop of a Futura colt who is a half-brother to his Durban July winner, Winchester Mansion.
Ridgemont Stud have a total of 11 lots on the sale and the farm’s Julia Kieswetter has given her view on their draft.
Lot 58: Happy Wives (Canford Cliffs x Three Blue Cranes): “She is out of a Captain Al mare, a half-sister to Russian Sage. Happy Wives herself is a half-sister to the impressive Dynasty filly Happy Chance. She shares many similarities with her sister: she is very strong with a lovely, powerful hind end. She is level-headed and will be early to the track. With these wonderful juvenile incentives, she will be a nice filly to buy as the return on investment will be quick.”
Lot 56: Golden Rule (Canford Cliffs x Takingthepeace): “Another exciting prospect by Canford Cliffs, Golden Rule is a striking second foal of the unforgettable grade 1-winning Visionaire mare, Takingthepeace. He is a strong colt that is a real head-turner. Beautifully balanced, he easily takes his work with an easy canter and nice scope. Certainly, one to watch.”
Lot 45: Under Wraps (Danon Platina x Secret Society): “By Danon Platina, who is certainly firing on all cylinders, from the family of Biarritz and Outstanding Star, Under Wraps is a quick and punchy sprinting type that will be quick to the track. She is strong from her shoulder through to her hind quarter. She will hit the ground running out of the already proven mare Secret Society.”
Lot 4: Gondolaonthemolo (Lancaster Bomber x Dolomiti): “By the late Lancaster Bomber, she is a lovely filly with plenty of scope. Level-headed and easy to work with, she takes everything in her stride without a bother. She is improving daily in her work. The future will be very exciting for her.”
Lot 20: Comedy Club (Canford Cliffs x Joking): “Out of the listed winning mare Joking, Comedy Club is the smart son of Canford Cliffs. An easy mover who is correct and balanced will be popular.”
The big news this week regarding the sale is that 23 of the lots on offer will qualify for double bonuses — eight of the 12 vendors have agreed on this. It means buyers who acquire one of these lots will stand a chance of winning R200,000 in additional prize money if their horse/s manage to win as juveniles.
"This presents potentially quick and profitable investment returns," said Cape Racing Sales.
Snaith sure to check out Rio Querari’s sister at Durbanville sale
Trainer will be scrutinising Normandy Stud’s horse at Cape Racing Ready-To-Run Sale
