Red Bull's Max Verstappen before the Qatar Grand Prix race at Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar, October 8 2023. Picture: RULA ROUHANA/REUTERS
Doha — Max Verstappen will have to wait until December to get his hands on the Formula One champion’s trophy, after winning his third title in Qatar on Saturday, but the Red Bull driver says that is no big deal.
F1 differs from other sports such as soccer or tennis in handing out its silverware at a formal awards ceremony rather than at the actual moment of triumph and as part of the immediate show.
This year’s FIA gala prize-giving is due to take place in Baku on December 8, with the final race of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi on November 26.
“It’s OK. They look the same. I have two at home so they’re not changing,” Verstappen told reporters when asked if it was a shame to have to wait for the trophy rather than be able to raise it aloft with his teammates.
“It’s just one extra name on it. But it’s OK, I can wait a little bit. I’ve got one next to my sim rig [race car simulator] and one next to the TV.”
The 26-year-old Dutchman has also won 48 grands prix so far — making him the fifth most successful F1 driver on record in terms of race wins — and has plenty of other trophies in his collection.
All Verstappen got on Saturday, after finishing runner-up in a 19-lap sprint race that clinched the title after sole rival and teammate Sergio Perez crashed out, was a second-place plaque.
There are no podium ceremonies for the sprint race, so as not to take lustre away from the main event on Sunday when the top three drivers are handed trophies.
Verstappen happy to wait for F1 title trophy
Dutchman crowned world champion in Qatar on Saturday
Doha — Max Verstappen will have to wait until December to get his hands on the Formula One champion’s trophy, after winning his third title in Qatar on Saturday, but the Red Bull driver says that is no big deal.
F1 differs from other sports such as soccer or tennis in handing out its silverware at a formal awards ceremony rather than at the actual moment of triumph and as part of the immediate show.
This year’s FIA gala prize-giving is due to take place in Baku on December 8, with the final race of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi on November 26.
“It’s OK. They look the same. I have two at home so they’re not changing,” Verstappen told reporters when asked if it was a shame to have to wait for the trophy rather than be able to raise it aloft with his teammates.
“It’s just one extra name on it. But it’s OK, I can wait a little bit. I’ve got one next to my sim rig [race car simulator] and one next to the TV.”
The 26-year-old Dutchman has also won 48 grands prix so far — making him the fifth most successful F1 driver on record in terms of race wins — and has plenty of other trophies in his collection.
All Verstappen got on Saturday, after finishing runner-up in a 19-lap sprint race that clinched the title after sole rival and teammate Sergio Perez crashed out, was a second-place plaque.
There are no podium ceremonies for the sprint race, so as not to take lustre away from the main event on Sunday when the top three drivers are handed trophies.
Reuters
Lewis Hamilton to stay at Mercedes for two more seasons
Red Bull aim for another record before August break
Ricciardo out to replace Perez for 2025, says Horner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Verstappen to continue Red Bull’s title celebrations
Verstappen out to set another record
Red Bull operating on another level thanks to the Max factor
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz puts an end to Red Bull’s winning streak
Verstappen faces big test to continue record run
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.