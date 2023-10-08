Steinhoff’s delisting in sight as liquidation date set
The company will finally exit the JSE and Frankfurt Stock Exchange on October 13
08 October 2023 - 21:47
Liquidators of Steinhoff have set October 13 as the final winding up date for the debt- and fraud-stricken furniture retailer, bringing its time on the boards of the JSE and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to an ignominious end.
The decision to dissolve the company was taken earlier in the year after failed efforts by management to pull it back from the brink. Steinhoff had embarked on a restructuring to avoid declaring bankruptcy at the end of June, when more than €10bn in debt was due...
