Lewis Hamilton to stay at Mercedes for two more seasons

The two-year deal is reportedly worth about R2.4bn for seven-time F1 world champion

31 August 2023 - 19:41 Agency Staff
Lewis Hamilton. Picture: REUTERS
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new contract with Mercedes and will continue to partner compatriot George Russell in 2024 and 2025, the team said on Thursday.

No financial details were given, though media reports have suggested the two-year deal could be worth £100m (R2.4bn) for Hamilton.

The 38-year-old Briton last won a race in 2021, with Red Bull and double world champion Max Verstappen now dominant after ending Mercedes' record run of eight successive constructors' world titles.

Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver, joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and has taken six titles and 82 of his 103 career victories with the team.

The announcement came as no surprise, with both sides keen to continue, though the contract negotiations dragged on longer than expected.

“We have never been hungrier to win,” said Hamilton

“We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight, no matter the challenge, and we will win again.

“I'm grateful to the team who have supported me on and off the track. Our story isn't finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won't stop until we do.”

Russell joined the Mercedes line-up last season as replacement for Valtteri Bottas and took his first victory in Brazil — the last time Red Bull were beaten.

“Continuing with our driver line-up was a straightforward decision,” said team boss and co-owner Toto Wolff.

“We have the strongest pairing on the grid and both drivers are playing a crucial role in the team to move us forward. The strength and stability they provide will be key building blocks for our future success.

“Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the sport's history. It was always a formality that we would continue together and it's energising for us all to be confirming that publicly.”

The Austrian said Hamilton's leadership qualities would be crucial for Mercedes but his influence went beyond the sporting arena.

“As F1's biggest global star he has also played a key role in shaping our commitments to diversity, inclusion and sustainability that will be foundations for our success in the years ahead,” said Wolff.

The team boss praised Russell, 25, for his speed and tenacity

“He brings, too, an intelligence and attention to detail that will help him continue to grow, develop and improve. He is a natural fit to the team and we are delighted to have extended the relationship for the coming years.”

Verstappen goes for a record 10th win in a row

Those hoping for a different winner at Monza can still find some comfort in history
Sport
7 hours ago

Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row

Max Verstappen’s 11th victory of the season provided another big push towards clinching a third title well before the end of the season
Sport
4 days ago

Verstappen chases ninth win running to equal record

The Red Bull driver can count on a big crowd cheering him all the way
Sport
1 week ago
