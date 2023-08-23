Mayhew family back in the running with Miss Soho

Craig Mayhew made a welcome comeback to the ranks of trainers on the highveld when his second runner, Miss Soho, won race 9 at the Vaal on Tuesday at odds of 100-1. She was solely responsible for a healthy R91,600 Pick 6 payout.
Surprised by her win, Mayhew quipped: “I think I should retire again [in the hope of another comeback winner]. Miss Soho was training well, but I didn’t expect this.”
Mayhew and members of his family have been active in the racing and breeding industry for many decades. His father Reg (70) is an honorary colour holder with the National Horseracing Authority, with runners in his silks going back 40 years. He has also dabbled in breeding with a handful of mares. Craig trained from 2000-2020, when he had to close shop following a loss of owners during Covid-19.
Mayhew’s daughter, Kelsey, recently emigrated to Canada with her husband, jockey Ryan Munger. His son, Trent (19), is an apprentice jockey based in KwaZulu-Natal. Wife Tamsin, herself a thoroughbred devotee, takes care of clients and accounts.
Mayhew worked as an assistant to Ashley and Andrew Fortune until their emigration during May and said: “With Trent having set his sights on becoming a jockey, I really had no choice. I had to take out my licence again. Old horsemen never die. And I’m just 51, not in the waiting room just yet!”
Mayhew said he will be at the TBA Sales complex at Gosforth Park on Saturday to see if he can “pinch” a horse or two at the National Two-Year-Old auction. “I have only five runners in training, two more youngsters on the farm, but my phone has rung a few times since Tuesday’s winner, so I’m hoping to build a new horse to a competitive string.”
There are two runners to rely upon at Thursday’s Vaal Classic meeting.
Mike de Kock has been keen to try his four-year-old Destiny Of Souls over 2,000m again. The gelding was not far off in one previous attempt in 2022 and, older now, looks to be in beatable company in race 7.
Fabian Habib has noted good improvement in training from his gelding Bloomington and this was evident in his recent solid third to up-and-coming Atticus Finch. Bloomington, too, looks to have found rivals of below his ability in race 7 over 1,450m.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (4) Azaleas For All (7) Andi’s Girl (2) The Work Of Life (9) Universal Girl
2nd Race: (10) Mondial (6) Mambo’s Call (7) Holocene (9) House Of Romanov
3rd Race: (1) Callmewhenuneedme (7) Silver Sanctuary (2) Key Element (5) Elemental Force
4th Race: (10) Marshmallow (1) Quiet Rebellion (2) I Am Regal (8) Tree Fairy
5th Race: (5) Destiny Of Souls (4) The Kop (3) Twin Turbo (6) Bey Sujay
6th Race: (7) Majestic Touch (2) Funky Music (5) Mini Coop (3) Silent War
7th Race: (2) Bloomington (3) Johnny Dogs (1) Nordic Rebel (7) JP Two Thousand
8th Race: (3) Smith and Wesson (4) Tizona (6) Willow Express (2) Crimson Princess
9th Race: (12) Mandalay (9) Mia Regina (8) In The Ether (7) Happy Analia
Mayhew family back in the running with Miss Soho
Craig Mayhew made a welcome comeback to the ranks of trainers on the highveld when his second runner, Miss Soho, won race 9 at the Vaal on Tuesday at odds of 100-1. She was solely responsible for a healthy R91,600 Pick 6 payout.
Surprised by her win, Mayhew quipped: “I think I should retire again [in the hope of another comeback winner]. Miss Soho was training well, but I didn’t expect this.”
Mayhew and members of his family have been active in the racing and breeding industry for many decades. His father Reg (70) is an honorary colour holder with the National Horseracing Authority, with runners in his silks going back 40 years. He has also dabbled in breeding with a handful of mares. Craig trained from 2000-2020, when he had to close shop following a loss of owners during Covid-19.
Mayhew’s daughter, Kelsey, recently emigrated to Canada with her husband, jockey Ryan Munger. His son, Trent (19), is an apprentice jockey based in KwaZulu-Natal. Wife Tamsin, herself a thoroughbred devotee, takes care of clients and accounts.
Mayhew worked as an assistant to Ashley and Andrew Fortune until their emigration during May and said: “With Trent having set his sights on becoming a jockey, I really had no choice. I had to take out my licence again. Old horsemen never die. And I’m just 51, not in the waiting room just yet!”
Mayhew said he will be at the TBA Sales complex at Gosforth Park on Saturday to see if he can “pinch” a horse or two at the National Two-Year-Old auction. “I have only five runners in training, two more youngsters on the farm, but my phone has rung a few times since Tuesday’s winner, so I’m hoping to build a new horse to a competitive string.”
There are two runners to rely upon at Thursday’s Vaal Classic meeting.
Mike de Kock has been keen to try his four-year-old Destiny Of Souls over 2,000m again. The gelding was not far off in one previous attempt in 2022 and, older now, looks to be in beatable company in race 7.
Fabian Habib has noted good improvement in training from his gelding Bloomington and this was evident in his recent solid third to up-and-coming Atticus Finch. Bloomington, too, looks to have found rivals of below his ability in race 7 over 1,450m.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (4) Azaleas For All (7) Andi’s Girl (2) The Work Of Life (9) Universal Girl
2nd Race: (10) Mondial (6) Mambo’s Call (7) Holocene (9) House Of Romanov
3rd Race: (1) Callmewhenuneedme (7) Silver Sanctuary (2) Key Element (5) Elemental Force
4th Race: (10) Marshmallow (1) Quiet Rebellion (2) I Am Regal (8) Tree Fairy
5th Race: (5) Destiny Of Souls (4) The Kop (3) Twin Turbo (6) Bey Sujay
6th Race: (7) Majestic Touch (2) Funky Music (5) Mini Coop (3) Silent War
7th Race: (2) Bloomington (3) Johnny Dogs (1) Nordic Rebel (7) JP Two Thousand
8th Race: (3) Smith and Wesson (4) Tizona (6) Willow Express (2) Crimson Princess
9th Race: (12) Mandalay (9) Mia Regina (8) In The Ether (7) Happy Analia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Charles Dickens, Princess Calla face off at Emperor’s Palace
Next stop York for Paddington as he bids for fifth grade 1 of the season
Great expectations for Charles Dickens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.