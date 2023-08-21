Charles Dickens, Princess Calla face off at Emperor’s Palace

They’ve never physically raced against each other, but champion colt Charles Dickens and champion mare Princess Calla will be going head to head, virtually, at Wednesday night’s glittering Equus Awards function at Emperor’s Palace. One will be named SA’s 2022/23 Equus Horse Of The Year.
This year’s Equus Awards has been changed to a SA version of the UK’s Cartier Racing Awards and will be based on a combination of three elements: a pattern race points system, an expert panel rating and a public vote count. Each carry an equal weighting of 33% in the awards calculation.
Princess Calla, with three grade 1 wins for the season including the “Super grade 1” — the HKJC Champions Cup — heads the points table on 174, all of 27 points clear of Charles Dickens, whose own treble of grade 1s presumably did not include a “Super grade 1”. However, with votes from members of the expert panel and the public taken into account, there won’t be much in it in the end.
Charles Dickens, the star three-year-old of his generation, has a huge fan club which may well swing the final call in his favour.
Princess Calla does hold the edge. She was named Champion Horse of the Season at last Friday’s 2023 KZN Racing Awards Dinner. While the KZN Awards and Equus are not affiliated, the mare’s owner Mario Ferreira and trainer Sean Tarry will be going to the Equus party in confident frames of mind. They have an additional endorsement from leading jockey Richard Fourie, who said after riding her in the HKJC Cup that Princess Calla is “simply the best horse in the country”.
Tuesday’s racing takes place at the Vaal, the home track of trainer Michael “Lucky” Houdalakis, who will be saddling a number of runners with winning chances. It is anybody’s guess whether the late winter track surface will hold a bias for runners drawn on the inside or the outside the Vaal straight. But on exposed form alone, the Houdalakis brigade looks set for a profitable afternoon.
Kinshin Sha took Richard The First to the line in a 1,200m sprint at this track a fortnight ago and Houdalakis, even at his most conservative, will agree that this one looks hard to beat.
Richard Fourie has been booked for Wazzup in the fifth race over 1,400m. He finished a neck ahead of Kinshin Sha when they were beaten by Wyzeact last month and this collateral line of form is expected to be on the mark.
What A Honey (eighth race, 1,200m) has the best recent form in a field of sprinting mares and Alabama Anna (ninth race, 1,200m) gets one more chance to prove her worth, off a lowered rating and with a 4kg claimer on board.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (8) Kinshin Sha (11) Moola Man (10) Mentality Monster (6) Captain Jim
2nd Race: (5) Coromandel (3) Nuclear Force (9) Corapi (4) Liverpool Legend
Charles Dickens, Princess Calla face off at Emperor’s Palace
One will be named SA’s 2022/23 Equus Horse Of The Year
They’ve never physically raced against each other, but champion colt Charles Dickens and champion mare Princess Calla will be going head to head, virtually, at Wednesday night’s glittering Equus Awards function at Emperor’s Palace. One will be named SA’s 2022/23 Equus Horse Of The Year.
This year’s Equus Awards has been changed to a SA version of the UK’s Cartier Racing Awards and will be based on a combination of three elements: a pattern race points system, an expert panel rating and a public vote count. Each carry an equal weighting of 33% in the awards calculation.
Princess Calla, with three grade 1 wins for the season including the “Super grade 1” — the HKJC Champions Cup — heads the points table on 174, all of 27 points clear of Charles Dickens, whose own treble of grade 1s presumably did not include a “Super grade 1”. However, with votes from members of the expert panel and the public taken into account, there won’t be much in it in the end.
Charles Dickens, the star three-year-old of his generation, has a huge fan club which may well swing the final call in his favour.
Princess Calla does hold the edge. She was named Champion Horse of the Season at last Friday’s 2023 KZN Racing Awards Dinner. While the KZN Awards and Equus are not affiliated, the mare’s owner Mario Ferreira and trainer Sean Tarry will be going to the Equus party in confident frames of mind. They have an additional endorsement from leading jockey Richard Fourie, who said after riding her in the HKJC Cup that Princess Calla is “simply the best horse in the country”.
Tuesday’s racing takes place at the Vaal, the home track of trainer Michael “Lucky” Houdalakis, who will be saddling a number of runners with winning chances. It is anybody’s guess whether the late winter track surface will hold a bias for runners drawn on the inside or the outside the Vaal straight. But on exposed form alone, the Houdalakis brigade looks set for a profitable afternoon.
Kinshin Sha took Richard The First to the line in a 1,200m sprint at this track a fortnight ago and Houdalakis, even at his most conservative, will agree that this one looks hard to beat.
Richard Fourie has been booked for Wazzup in the fifth race over 1,400m. He finished a neck ahead of Kinshin Sha when they were beaten by Wyzeact last month and this collateral line of form is expected to be on the mark.
What A Honey (eighth race, 1,200m) has the best recent form in a field of sprinting mares and Alabama Anna (ninth race, 1,200m) gets one more chance to prove her worth, off a lowered rating and with a 4kg claimer on board.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (8) Kinshin Sha (11) Moola Man (10) Mentality Monster (6) Captain Jim
2nd Race: (5) Coromandel (3) Nuclear Force (9) Corapi (4) Liverpool Legend
3rd Race: (10) Jumping Analia (5) Flying Puma (15) War Queen (12) Lychee
4th Race: (5) Sunshine Day (1) Shiny Silva (4) On The Horizon (9) Bees and Honey
5th Race: (12) Wazzup (11) Royal Edition (3) Animal Impact (5) Falcon Strike
6th Race: (6) French Impact (1) Now I Got You (2) Captain Of Grit (5) Houston
7th Race: (8) Silvano’s Song (2) Total Surrender (4) Pewter Sky (1) Greenlight Magic
8th Race: (2) What A Honey (1) Lucy In The Sky (4) On Cue (5) Second Breath
9th Race: (3) Alabama Anna (1) Ice Star (9) Feather The Nest (15) Prayuponastar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.