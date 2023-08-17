Great expectations for Charles Dickens

Charles Dickens, SA’s highest-rated thoroughbred, will compete in a big Hong Kong race next April if plans fall into place for his owner, Gaynor Rupert, and trainer Candice Bass-Robinson.
Bass-Robinson told the racing daily, Turf Talk, earlier this week that she was “desperately waiting” on further news from the EU who, as reported on Thursday, have completed their audit on SA's import/export protocol and furnished positive feedback.
There are high hopes in racing circles that a final, authoritative EU sign-off will occur before Christmas, which will open the door to huge pay days for Charles Dickens and perhaps a few others.
Bass-Robinson’s first prize will be to have a tilt at either, or both, of the lucrative international mile races in Hong Kong, starting with the group 1 HK$22m (about R54m) FWD Champions Mile at the end of April 2024.
The last SA runner to race in the Champions Mile was Markus Jooste’s Variety Club, who made history when he won the 2014 renewal and at the time surged from mid-table to second on the Longines World Rankings Table.
Charles Dickens has all the makings of an international quality horse. If he’s given an opportunity his many fans will be confident he can prove he is a lot better than his current ranking of 75th in the world.
Fabian Habib’s colt Zeus hasn’t won a race since last December, but he has hinted recently that his sixth career success is close and looks well placed in Race 4 over 3,000m at Turffontein on Saturday.
He is as good a Pick Six banker as you’ll find on the day. Tuscan Gold (race 7) has not delivered the goods in two well-backed recent starts, but Saturday could be his day. Trainer Tony Peter has noted that Tuscan Gold is a big, burly customer who has battled to shed his excess weight. He is likely to be at or near his peak for this run, will probably enjoy the bend on the inside track and deserves one more chance to reward his followers.
Peter’s game five-year-old, Tizona, looks well suited to race 8 over 1,500m and has a light weight, a good draw and a confident rider in Kayden Brewer to his credit. Cabinet Shuffle and Team Gold are his principal dangers in what should be a good contest.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (10) What A Lucy (5) Alesia’s Love (7) Happy Mo (1) Wilkies
2nd Race: (1) Cape Lights (6) Sea Anemone (2) United Council (4) Strange Magic
3rd Race: (1) Time To Meditate (3) Manz Knight (2) Desert Fox (4) Lady Dynamo
4th Race: (1) Zeus (2) Spin Doctor (4) Breeze Over (6) Raratonga Rose
