Next stop York for Paddington as he bids for fifth grade 1 of the season

York — Can anything derail the Paddington express whose next stop is the famous city of York on Wednesday for the grade 1 Juddmonte International which has been won by equine greats such as Frankel and Baaeed?
Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old — 4-5 favourite to maintain his unbeaten record — made station stops at four racecourses in 2023 recording grade 1 wins in the Irish 2000 Guineas, St James Palace Stakes, Coral-Eclipse and Sussex Stakes.
O’Brien is full of praise for his unbeaten colt. He told reporters: “He is a much quicker horse than Giant’s Causeway [half-brother] ever was. He’s thriving unbelievably through races which is very unusual really. Everyone is happy with him and he’s come out of the Sussex Stakes just fine.”
If the ante post betting is correct, only two horses, Mostahdef (7-2) and Desert Crown (5-1), have a chance of upsetting the favourite. Both are in the care of outstanding trainers in John Gosden and Sir Michael Stoute.
A point in Mostahdef’s favour is that the Prince Of Wales winner has had a quieter year than Paddington.
Gosden’s son, Thady, said: “Mostahdef won in Saudi at the start of the year over a mile and a quarter and won a very solid Prince Of Wales at Ascot. He won well and has had a nice break in between the two.
“He has a low, good action so he enjoys a faster racing surface. The Juddmonte is always a competitive field but he's in good order,” he added.
Desert Crown — winner of the 2022 Epsom Derby — was beaten by Hukum in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown and that looks useful form in view of Hukum's subsequent King George win.
A leg infection ruled him out of a rematch with Hukum at Ascot, but a repeat of his Derby form would put him firmly in the picture.
‘Joker in the pack’
With Jim Crowley serving a 20-day ban for excessive use of the whip in the King George, the Gosden team have turned to Frankie Dettori to partner Mostahdef. The famous jockey equalled Lester Piggott’s record of five wins in the Juddmonte when successful on Authorized in 2007.
Dettori said: “I rode him for the first time this week and it was good. He doesn’t overdo himself in the mornings but he felt good.”
If he runs, the “joker in the pack” could be 14-1 chance, Alflaila. His latest win over the course and distance was impressive and he hails from the in-form stable of Owen Burrows.
If Paddington maintains his 100% record, his current price of 10-1 for the Arc De Triomphe in Paris in October will be slashed immediately. At present, the French horse, Ace Impact, is favourite for this top European event with Jean-Claude Rouget's colt quoted at 9-2.
Both Hukum and Feed The Flame are on offer at 7-1 with Westover a 10-1 chance.
A bumper crowd is expected for this clash to savour on the Knavesmire and Wednesday’s crowd is certain to beat July’s total of 35,849 spectators who attended the John Smith Cup.
One horse who could reward backers at York in 2023 is Andrew Balding’s filly, Flora Of Bermuda, who runs in Thursday’s grade 2 Lowther Stakes.
Trainer William Haggas always sends a strong team to his home county and his filly, Relief Rally, heads the market at 2-1 with his runner boasting three wins from four starts.
However, Flora Of Bermuda, whose price has been clipped from 6-1 to 4-1, romped home by four lengths at Goodwood and should go well in the hands of Oisin Murphy.
