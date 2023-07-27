Schoenmaker fires warning shot in search of first world title

1574082485 Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa reacts after competing in the Women's 200m Breaststroke Semifinal on day five of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan. Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Tatjana Schoenmaker fired a warning shot at her 200m breaststroke rivals as she clocked the fastest time of the semifinals at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Thursday.
The Olympic champion will fight for her first world title in Friday’s final (1.49pm SA time).
Schoenmaker cruised like a torpedo in the semifinals on Thursday night, effortlessly touching 2min 21.31sec, the fastest time of the session.
But even more importantly it was the 26-year-old’s best time since winning the Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in a then 2:18.95 world record.
Until Thursday her 2:21.76 at Birmingham 2021 had been her speediest post-Olympic performance.
The SA star, who won the 100m breaststroke silver on Tuesday, had arrived at this event with no shortage of pretenders for the 200m crown, all with faster times this year.
American Lilly King, also 26, had registered 2:20.95 and her compatriot Kate Douglas 2:21.22, while Tes Schouten of the Netherlands delivered a 2:21.71 at her national gala.
The pressure was on, but Schoenmaker met the challenge head on, shifting gear to earn pole position for the final.
She led the first semifinal from start to end and finished comfortably in front of King in 2:22.68.
Schouten, 22, looked smooth as she claimed victory in the second semifinal in 2:21.71, with 21-year-old Douglas second in 2:21.99. Schouten had set the pace in the heats with a time of 2:22.43.
Schoenmaker, who won her morning heat in 2:22.92, ahead of King in 2:23.68, became the first SA woman to win a long-course world championship medal in 2019, taking the 200m breaststroke silver.
But the Olympic champion has yet to hold a world crown.
The only other South African in action on the day, Aimee Canny, swam a 54.60sec personal best in the 100m freestyle heats to qualify for the semifinals, where she slowed to 54.87.
