Schoenmaker qualifies for 100m breaststroke final in Japan
SA swimmer heads to the final at the World Aquatics Championships after finishing second in her semifinal
24 July 2023 - 19:44 KARIEN JONCKHEERE
SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker starts her women's 100m breaststroke semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on Monday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Tatjana Schoenmaker safely negotiated her way through to the 100m breaststroke final on the second day of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, while her young teammate Lara van Niekerk missed out in the heats.
Taking on a strong field, Schoenmaker finished second in her semifinal in 1:05.53 to qualify third fastest for Tuesday’s final.
Lithuanian 2012 Olympic champion Ruta Meilutytė qualified fastest for the final in 1:05.09, having swum a blisteringly quick 1:04.67 in the morning heats.
Speaking about her semifinal performance, a thrilled Schoenmaker said: “I think because I had such a good swim in the morning I was surprised, I felt good, I was obviously hoping I had a good one, but it just took the pressure off [in the semifinal] as well.
“It was my fastest time since the Olympics as well, so I was very happy with that — that just meant I could enjoy the racing in the semi and the final because I got the time already in the heats, my best time so far in terms of the season.”
Speaking about the final, Schoenmaker added: “I could work on a few things that I can change in the final in terms of the small technical things, so there’s definitely space for improvement, and then it’s just resting well for tomorrow night.”
Earlier in the day, Schoenmaker had finished second in her heat in a time of 1:05.56 to qualify third fastest for the semifinals.
But Van Niekerk’s time of 1:07.03 in the same heat, well off the 1:05.47 she swam on her way to Commonwealth Games gold in the event last year, was not quick enough to see her through as she finished 18th overall.
The 20-year-old will be back in action in the 50m breaststroke, the event in which she claimed SA’s only medal of the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.
Van Niekerk’s coach, Eugene de Ponte, said: “I was not surprised at how fast the heats were for the 100 this morning. This is arguably the strongest field of breaststroke women ever at a world champs.
“The depth is amazing and with swimmers like Lara and Anna Elendt from Germany — last year’s silver medallist in the 100 — both narrowly missing out on semis, that just shows how strong the field is.”
Meanwhile, other South Africans in action included Milla Drakopoulos, who finished sixth in her 100m backstroke heat in 1:02.77 to place 35th overall.
Righardt Muller was 44th overall in the men’s 200m freestyle after finishing seventh in his heat in a time of 1:52.25.
Swimming action continues on Tuesday with SA’s Michael Houlie competing in the men’s 50m breaststroke heats, Aimee Canny in the women’s 200m freestyle and Muller back in the pool in the men’s 800m freestyle, while Schoenmaker will contest the 100m breaststroke final in the evening session.
Swimming SA
