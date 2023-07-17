Vincent Norrman secures Barbasol Championship after playoff
17 July 2023
Vincent Norrman of Sweden celebrates after putting in to win on the 18th hole during the sudden death playoff against Nathan Kimsey of England during the final round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 16 2023 in the US. Picture: ANDY LYONS/GETTY IMAGES
Vincent Norrman of Sweden defeated Nathan Kimsey of England on the first playoff hole at the Barbasol Championship to win his first PGA Tour title on Sunday in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Norrman, a 25-year-old tour rookie, lost a one-stroke lead with a bogey on his 72nd hole before gaining redemption in the playoff. By winning the Barbasol, the tour’s alternate event opposite the Scottish Open, Norrman is fully exempt on the PGA Tour through to the 2025 season.
“I don’t think I can process this for a while,” Norrman said. “I’m at a loss for words.”
Replaying the par 4 18th hole at Keene Trace Golf Club's Champions Course to begin the playoff, both Norrman and Kimsey missed the green on their approach shots. After Kimsey hit his third shot from a greenside bunker to 15 feet, Norrman chipped up to just two feet. Kimsey missed his par putt, allowing Norrman to tap in for the victory.
Norrman shot a final-round 66 and Kimsey fired a 64 to tie for first at 22-under-par 266 through 72 holes.
Norrman poured in six birdies on the front nine and got to 23 under with a birdie at the par 5 15th. However, after he missed the fairway and the green in regulation at No 18, his third shot nearly trickled off the green, and he managed to save bogey from 7½ feet.
“I just hit it left off the tee and I had a terrible lie there,” Norrman said. “It was an impossible shot, I felt like. That was a really good bogey.”
Kimsey had a bogey-free round until his playoff stumble, with an eagle putt on the par-5 fifth and six birdies.
Trevor Cone missed a 12-foot birdie putt at No 18 that would have made it a three-man playoff. His 68 was good enough for a tie for third with France’s Adrien Saddier (66) at 21 under.
Lucas Glover shot a 68 for his 12th consecutive round in the 60s on tour. He finished alone in fifth at 20 under, and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith (66 on Sunday) wound up sixth at 19 under.
Field Level Media
