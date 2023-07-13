Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler: PGA Tour leaving players in dark
Players know little about the planned merger of PGA with LIV Golf
13 July 2023 - 15:33 Agency Staff
Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on after teeing off on the 15th hole during the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2023 in Britain. Picture: JARED C TILTON/GETTY IMAGES
Jordan Spieth served as a player director on the PGA Tour board in the past. Based on the upheaval in the sport, he is just fine playing the role of vested observer.
“You talk to a lot of other players, it’s been quite a shock from the get-go,” Spieth said of navigating uncertainty about the future of the Tour with little information about the planned merger with the DP World Tour and LIV Golf. “I wouldn’t say there’s enough details to be able to really comment much on any concerns.”
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler said he watched the US Senate hearings with PGA Tour officials along with fellow players on Tuesday but “didn’t learn anything”.
“As a player on Tour, we still don’t really have a lot of clarity as to what’s going on and that’s a bit worrisome,” Scheffler said. “They keep saying it’s a player-run organisation — and we don’t really have the information that we need.”
Spieth wants more information, but not necessarily more of a say in the solution. He faced his own unique challenges as a board member during the Covid-19 pandemic, attempting to help the Tour navigate everything from roommate assignments to fan policies at events.
“That was enough time for me. I feel involved more than I was on the board before Covid-19, anyways, right now,” Spieth said on Wednesday at the Scottish Open. “I can’t say that I’m jealous of not being on the board right now.”
But Spieth does expect more communication from Tour officials. He watched and read details of the PGA Tour testimony during Senate hearings about the potential merger with LIV Golf, and was left with “not a great feeling” as officials described the overbearing threat of LIV poaching top players.
Spieth said he expects far more information, and better communication, starting Monday when Jay Monahan returns to the job from medical leave.
“It’s a member-run organisation with a voluntary board that’s supposed to look out for the interests of the PGA Tour players on the board. I don’t believe that these decisions had to be made without involving players on the board and other board members,” Spieth said.
Monahan was on leave within days of the announced framework of the PGA-LIV agreement in June. Spieth said Monahan is returning to trust issues and more.
“Just based on conversations I’ve had with players [trust issues exist], and I think he realises that,” Spieth said. “I’m sure he’s preparing for a plan to try and build it back.”
Field Level Media
