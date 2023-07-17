Pensioners struggle with the continued high inflation rate, fuel prices, water and power tariffs as well as the negative effects of sustained load-shedding.
LETTER: Pensioners’ plight
Pensioners struggle with the continued high inflation rate, fuel prices, water and power tariffs as well as the negative effects of sustained load-shedding.
Headline inflation was 6.3% in May 2023 but cost price inflation stood at 12% after being 14% in March 2023, the highest in 14 years. Fuel prices increased by 40% in 2021 and have remained at this high level. About a third of the fuel price goes to taxes and levies.
Eskom’s power tariffs were increased by 18.65% on April 1 this year, an increase which will be passed on to the consumer from July 1. In the first 174 days of 2023, more load-shedding has already been applied than in the whole of 2022.
Interest rates rise in 10 consecutive decisions of the Reserve Bank from November 2021, a total of 4.75 percentage points. Any debt costs just that much more.
During October 2022 the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) boasted excellent income figures. The table was therefore set for a good increase in members’ pensions. Yet on April 1, the GEPF was content with its weakest legal option for a pension adjustment, namely only 75% of the year-to-year change in the consumer price index.
Some pensioners, especially those who retired years ago, have had their pension become completely inadequate. It has become urgently necessary that pensioners are better looked after. A catch-up pension adjustment is necessary. It is within the ability of the GEPF.
Joe Kleinhans
Pretoria
