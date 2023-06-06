Big drop in World Pool betting at UK derby

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
World Pool betting on the Betfred Derby dropped 36% on Saturday, with the 1.30pm start time at Epsom put forward as a reason for the fall.
Last year’s derby, won by Desert Crown, attracted the biggest pool of 2022, with £6.7m bet into a single Tote pool by punters across multiple nations, including Hong Kong, Britain, Ireland and the US. This year the figure dropped to £4.3m, while the total figure bet into the World Pool on Saturday was the lowest in the three years the product has been available for the derby.
A combined £25.5m was bet across the eight races at Epsom on Saturday, a reduction of 12% from last year’s £28.85m. A total of £26m was bet into the World Pool on derby day in 2021.
This year’s derby was run at its earliest-yet time to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final, which kicked-off at 3pm and was broadcast on ITV’s main channel after the derby coverage was completed. The remainder of the action from Epsom was shown on ITV4.
It had been hoped by the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), which created the World Pool, and the Tote, which operates the pools in Britain and Ireland, that the earlier start time would drive an increase in turnover with the lion’s share of the money bet into the World Pool derived from Hong Kong.
That punters were unable to place all the bets available to them in two races [the Diomed and Princess Elizabeth Stakes] at Epsom due to there being fewer than eight runners — one more race than last year — which was also flagged by the HKJC as a potential reason for the drop in turnover.
Sam Nati, HKJC head of commingling, said: “We were very pleased with how World Pool went at Epsom. The earlier start time of the derby was always going to have an impact on turnover and there were a couple of races with just six runners, but it was a really entertaining card with a nice mixture of group races and competitive handicaps.
“We now look forward to Royal Ascot in a few weeks where World Pool will be in operation for the fifth year.”
The derby was the third World Pool day held in Britain this year after the 2000 Guineas and Lockinge cards. In total, 18 days of British and Irish racing will have World Pool betting on them in 2023, up from 17 last year.
The product is seen as a valuable income source to the sport, with racecourses receiving £500,000-£800,000 per World Pool fixture.
Though 30 people were arrested by the Surrey Police, the planned animal rights protest at Epsom fell flat. Those arrested were charged on suspicion of conspiracy to intentionally cause a public nuisance.
One man was remanded in custody but the remainder were released on bail.
Clive Davies, chief superintendent of policing at the Derby meeting, said: “I am incredibly proud of every officer, staff members and volunteers who worked into the run-up to the event and the event itself.
“They played a vital role in protecting the public and preventing and responding to criminality.
“We absolutely respect people’s rights to peacefully protest, but we differentiate between this and unacceptable criminal behaviour,” he added.
Racing Post
