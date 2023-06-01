Fourie has four plum grade 1 rides at Scottville’s sprint feast

The weaker rand is a function of poor performance by the government, one analyst says
We need to care more about how we are going to stop SA from collapsing
The workers are employed by Masihloniphaneni Trading, a company outsourced by Transnet to provide cleaning services
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee has recommended Magashule be dismissed as a member of the party
Contract with Teamsters is the first to cover workers in Amazon’s delivery network
Respondents surveyed for the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) are the most pessimistic since the hard Covid lockdown in 2020
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
Hard currency holdings is written into the constitution of Switzerland
The long-distance runner achieved a new SA record time in Los Angeles in May
As a talk radio host, McKaiser chose to mine society’s most controversial issues in all their complexity without patronising his audience
While jockey Richard Fourie will know the cards have to fall right for you in big races, he might be harbouring thoughts of a cleansweep of the four grade 1 sprints as he travels to Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Saturday morning.
The 37-year-old has fancied mounts in the Golden Horse Sprint (Rio Querari), Gold Medallion (Lucky Lad), SA Fillies Sprint (Princess Calla) and Allan Robertson Championship (Mrs Geriatrix).
If you fancy taking a bet on this four-timer, bookmaker Lance Michael is offering 140-1.
If one had to pick the pick of this quartet it would have to be Princess Calla. Yes, she has a serious rival in Desert Miracle but the form of Sean Tarry’s mare can’t be faulted. This will only be her second visit to the Scottsville track — the first was when Anton Marcus won on her in April 2021.
Lucky Lad looks next in the Fourie pecking order as — yet another member of Tarry’s stable — the youngster hasn’t put a hoof wrong for her Kentucky-based owners, Angela and Antony Beck.
Tarry will respect the chance of Outlaw King from Dean Kannemeyer’s stable. Though a beaten favourite on his last appearance, that run will have given him valuable experience at a track which has caught out numerous top performers.
It’s been a big season for Candice Bass-Robinson — now third in the trainers log — and her Allan Robertson runner, Winter Cloud, is understandably favourite after stopping the clock at 63,01sec in the Strelitzia Stakes here in April. Sorry, Mr Fourie, this is where Mrs Geriatrix loses her unbeaten tag.
It comes as something of a surprise that Justin Snaith’s star sprinter, Rio Querari, who has contested 26 races, has never run at the Scottsville track.
The six-year-old is 9-2 second favourite for the Golden Horse Sprint and this is the race which could produce a surprise result. The suggestion is that punters include at least half a dozen runners in their exotic perms.
This column is putting forward We’re Jamming (9-1) — only two lengths behind Gimme A Prince in a race at Kenilworth in December — as worth an each-way punt to beat his stablemate and Kannemeyer’s runner who does tick most of the boxes.
Michael and Adam Azzie run Bartholdi and Supreme Warrior and the latter — the mount of S’manga Khumalo — can earn minor money.
In the antepost market, Bartholdi (8-1) is at a shorter price than his stablemate and there may be precious little between the pair if they both run to form.
Another 8-1 chance is Corné Spies’ runner, William Robertson, who perhaps falls into the Cousin Casey category in that backing the R500,000 son of Rafeef usually ends in tears.
With “Striker” Strydom in the irons, the four-year-old did run a creditable second in the Computaform Sprint but before that was a beaten favourite at 2-1 in the Hawaii Stakes. He was never a factor in the Drill Hall Stakes and — while worthy of inclusion in larger perms — he comes with risks attached.
So perhaps a treble is the best option. Fourie to score on Lucky Lad and Princess Calla and add in Winter Cloud who just might be the banker bet on the 10-race card.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (6) Sea Of Tears (10) Lady Canton (1) Foreshore (7) Amber Sky
2nd Race: (3) Puerto Plata (4) Kashkaval (2) Duke Of Africa (1) Pixie In Love
3rd Race: (6) Zakho (12) Exceeder (9) Go Flichity (8) Professor Snape
4th Race: (4) Captain Fontaine (6) African Skyline (9) Forever Mine (8) Vanderbilt
Allan Robertson Championship
5th Race: (10) Winter Cloud (12) Mrs Geriatrix (2) Golden Tatjana (9) Cullinan Blue
Gold Medallion
6th Race: (11) Lucky Lad (5) Outlaw King (4) Red Bomber (9) Cliff Hangar
SA Fillies Sprint
7th Race: (1) Princess Calla (10) Desert Miracle (9) Golden Hostess (3) Cold Fact
Golden Horse Sprint
8th Race: (4) We’re Jamming (14) Gimme A Prince (13) Rio Querari (6) Supreme Warrior
9th Race: (4) Sunday Island (9) Ponte Pietra (6) News Stream (3) Tabebuia
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fourie has four plum grade 1 rides at Scottville’s sprint feast
All eyes on the Hollywoodbets racecourse on Saturday morning
While jockey Richard Fourie will know the cards have to fall right for you in big races, he might be harbouring thoughts of a cleansweep of the four grade 1 sprints as he travels to Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Saturday morning.
The 37-year-old has fancied mounts in the Golden Horse Sprint (Rio Querari), Gold Medallion (Lucky Lad), SA Fillies Sprint (Princess Calla) and Allan Robertson Championship (Mrs Geriatrix).
If you fancy taking a bet on this four-timer, bookmaker Lance Michael is offering 140-1.
If one had to pick the pick of this quartet it would have to be Princess Calla. Yes, she has a serious rival in Desert Miracle but the form of Sean Tarry’s mare can’t be faulted. This will only be her second visit to the Scottsville track — the first was when Anton Marcus won on her in April 2021.
Lucky Lad looks next in the Fourie pecking order as — yet another member of Tarry’s stable — the youngster hasn’t put a hoof wrong for her Kentucky-based owners, Angela and Antony Beck.
Tarry will respect the chance of Outlaw King from Dean Kannemeyer’s stable. Though a beaten favourite on his last appearance, that run will have given him valuable experience at a track which has caught out numerous top performers.
It’s been a big season for Candice Bass-Robinson — now third in the trainers log — and her Allan Robertson runner, Winter Cloud, is understandably favourite after stopping the clock at 63,01sec in the Strelitzia Stakes here in April. Sorry, Mr Fourie, this is where Mrs Geriatrix loses her unbeaten tag.
It comes as something of a surprise that Justin Snaith’s star sprinter, Rio Querari, who has contested 26 races, has never run at the Scottsville track.
The six-year-old is 9-2 second favourite for the Golden Horse Sprint and this is the race which could produce a surprise result. The suggestion is that punters include at least half a dozen runners in their exotic perms.
This column is putting forward We’re Jamming (9-1) — only two lengths behind Gimme A Prince in a race at Kenilworth in December — as worth an each-way punt to beat his stablemate and Kannemeyer’s runner who does tick most of the boxes.
Michael and Adam Azzie run Bartholdi and Supreme Warrior and the latter — the mount of S’manga Khumalo — can earn minor money.
In the antepost market, Bartholdi (8-1) is at a shorter price than his stablemate and there may be precious little between the pair if they both run to form.
Another 8-1 chance is Corné Spies’ runner, William Robertson, who perhaps falls into the Cousin Casey category in that backing the R500,000 son of Rafeef usually ends in tears.
With “Striker” Strydom in the irons, the four-year-old did run a creditable second in the Computaform Sprint but before that was a beaten favourite at 2-1 in the Hawaii Stakes. He was never a factor in the Drill Hall Stakes and — while worthy of inclusion in larger perms — he comes with risks attached.
So perhaps a treble is the best option. Fourie to score on Lucky Lad and Princess Calla and add in Winter Cloud who just might be the banker bet on the 10-race card.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (6) Sea Of Tears (10) Lady Canton (1) Foreshore (7) Amber Sky
2nd Race: (3) Puerto Plata (4) Kashkaval (2) Duke Of Africa (1) Pixie In Love
3rd Race: (6) Zakho (12) Exceeder (9) Go Flichity (8) Professor Snape
4th Race: (4) Captain Fontaine (6) African Skyline (9) Forever Mine (8) Vanderbilt
Allan Robertson Championship
5th Race: (10) Winter Cloud (12) Mrs Geriatrix (2) Golden Tatjana (9) Cullinan Blue
Gold Medallion
6th Race: (11) Lucky Lad (5) Outlaw King (4) Red Bomber (9) Cliff Hangar
SA Fillies Sprint
7th Race: (1) Princess Calla (10) Desert Miracle (9) Golden Hostess (3) Cold Fact
Golden Horse Sprint
8th Race: (4) We’re Jamming (14) Gimme A Prince (13) Rio Querari (6) Supreme Warrior
9th Race: (4) Sunday Island (9) Ponte Pietra (6) News Stream (3) Tabebuia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gary Player sets sights on another Major triumph
Veteran and big race jockey compete in intriguing clash
Tarry out to end a memorable month on a high
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.