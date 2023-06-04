Fourie and De Melo dominate Scottsville meeting

It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
From polecat of the world to proudly South African the fall thereafter has been precipitous
Despite Presidential Climate Commission’s energy stance, Mantashe says his department will call for proposals
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
The conditions placed on Clicks include increasing the number of Sorbet stores owned by historically disadvantaged individuals
First-quarter GDP report is due on Tuesday after ‘shocking’ contraction in the previous quarter
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
Authorities tightened security for the 34th anniversary of the 1989 crackdown in the square
Serbian ties with Spain’s Rafa Nadal on men’s record 22 majors
It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
The score between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley in London on Saturday was 2-1 — the score between Richard Fourie and Keagan De Melo at Hollywoodbets Scottsville in Maritzburg was 5-3.
While two famous football clubs battled it out in the FA Cup final, the two top jockeys in SA this term, Fourie and De Melo, dominated the nine-race Scottsville card which featured four grade 1 sprints.
After a four-timer at Fairview last Friday, Fourie came close to making racing history by winning four grade 1 races on the same day.
The 37-year-old won the Allan Robertson Championship on Mrs Geriatrix, the Gold Medallion on Lucky Lad and the SA Fillies Sprint on Princess Calla to make it a torrid meeting for bookmakers.
The victory by Mrs Geriatrix was perhaps the only result for the layers as Winter Cloud was sent off 11-10 favourite to land a four-timer for trainer Candice Bass-Robinson.
Winter Cloud had been slow away on her last start and her many supporters knew they were in trouble as the filly trailed the field at the halfway mark. She never looked like catching Mrs Geriatrix but did make late progress to close the gap to two lengths.
“She’s proved a magic ride for the ladies — every run has been impressive,” enthused Sean Tarry referring to the fact that Mrs Geriatrix races for the Magical Lady Syndicate headed by ROA CEO Natalie Turner.
It was a red-letter day for the filly’s breeders, Clifton Stud, with owner Peter Blyth revealing that this was the stud’s first grade 1 winner since Classic Flag many moons ago.
Fourie and Tarry wasted no time in notching their second grade 1 win of the afternoon with the favourite, Lucky Lad, maintaining his 100% record with a dynamic win in the Gold Medallion.
An R850,000 buy from Varsfontein Stud, Lucky Lad looks an exciting prospect for next season and may end up being a shrewd purchase by his Kentucky-based owners, Angela and Antony Beck.
Many pundits felt SA Fillies Sprint favourite, Princess Calla, was the best bet on the card and the five-year-old mare duly delivered the goods to record her ninth win and 17th grade 1 success for Tarry at the Scottsville track.
The surprise is that Princess Calla’s half-brother (by Vercingetorix) only made R1m at the National Yearling Sales in April. Perhaps the fact the colt was a late foal was the reason the youngster didn’t make a bigger price.
Fourie’s chance of a historic grade 1 four-timer rested with Rio Querari in the Golden Horse Sprint but — as stated in Friday’s column — this was his weakest ride as the veteran sprinter was taking on a strong field which included De Melo’s mount, Gimme A Prince.
Rio Querari was never a factor, trailing in 12th of the 16 runners and finishing six lengths behind Dean Kannemeyer’s star sprinter. De Melo had been upbeat about the four-year-old’s chances and landed his sixth — and most important — prize for his owner/breeders, Khaya Stables.
Those punters who follow favourites had a day to remember and this was born out by the jackpot payout of just R79.
Meanwhile, after being ignored by most experts after his flop in the 2000 Guineas, Auguste Rodin provided trainer Aidan O’Brien with his ninth Derby success in Saturday’s classic at Epsom.
“Aidan is a genius — his record speaks for itself. He produces the animal on the day to get the maximum of their ability,” co-owner Michael Tabor said in the winner’s enclosure.
This was a third Derby triumph for Ryan Moore, regarded by many as the best jockey on the planet. He said: “He’s got the trip well and he was very comfortable throughout the race.”
There was no fairy-tale ending for Frankie Dettori having his final Derby ride. The well-backed Arrest was a beaten horse some way out.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fourie and De Melo dominate Scottsville meeting
The two riders have eight winners between them
The score between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley in London on Saturday was 2-1 — the score between Richard Fourie and Keagan De Melo at Hollywoodbets Scottsville in Maritzburg was 5-3.
While two famous football clubs battled it out in the FA Cup final, the two top jockeys in SA this term, Fourie and De Melo, dominated the nine-race Scottsville card which featured four grade 1 sprints.
After a four-timer at Fairview last Friday, Fourie came close to making racing history by winning four grade 1 races on the same day.
The 37-year-old won the Allan Robertson Championship on Mrs Geriatrix, the Gold Medallion on Lucky Lad and the SA Fillies Sprint on Princess Calla to make it a torrid meeting for bookmakers.
The victory by Mrs Geriatrix was perhaps the only result for the layers as Winter Cloud was sent off 11-10 favourite to land a four-timer for trainer Candice Bass-Robinson.
Winter Cloud had been slow away on her last start and her many supporters knew they were in trouble as the filly trailed the field at the halfway mark. She never looked like catching Mrs Geriatrix but did make late progress to close the gap to two lengths.
“She’s proved a magic ride for the ladies — every run has been impressive,” enthused Sean Tarry referring to the fact that Mrs Geriatrix races for the Magical Lady Syndicate headed by ROA CEO Natalie Turner.
It was a red-letter day for the filly’s breeders, Clifton Stud, with owner Peter Blyth revealing that this was the stud’s first grade 1 winner since Classic Flag many moons ago.
Fourie and Tarry wasted no time in notching their second grade 1 win of the afternoon with the favourite, Lucky Lad, maintaining his 100% record with a dynamic win in the Gold Medallion.
An R850,000 buy from Varsfontein Stud, Lucky Lad looks an exciting prospect for next season and may end up being a shrewd purchase by his Kentucky-based owners, Angela and Antony Beck.
Many pundits felt SA Fillies Sprint favourite, Princess Calla, was the best bet on the card and the five-year-old mare duly delivered the goods to record her ninth win and 17th grade 1 success for Tarry at the Scottsville track.
The surprise is that Princess Calla’s half-brother (by Vercingetorix) only made R1m at the National Yearling Sales in April. Perhaps the fact the colt was a late foal was the reason the youngster didn’t make a bigger price.
Fourie’s chance of a historic grade 1 four-timer rested with Rio Querari in the Golden Horse Sprint but — as stated in Friday’s column — this was his weakest ride as the veteran sprinter was taking on a strong field which included De Melo’s mount, Gimme A Prince.
Rio Querari was never a factor, trailing in 12th of the 16 runners and finishing six lengths behind Dean Kannemeyer’s star sprinter. De Melo had been upbeat about the four-year-old’s chances and landed his sixth — and most important — prize for his owner/breeders, Khaya Stables.
Those punters who follow favourites had a day to remember and this was born out by the jackpot payout of just R79.
Meanwhile, after being ignored by most experts after his flop in the 2000 Guineas, Auguste Rodin provided trainer Aidan O’Brien with his ninth Derby success in Saturday’s classic at Epsom.
“Aidan is a genius — his record speaks for itself. He produces the animal on the day to get the maximum of their ability,” co-owner Michael Tabor said in the winner’s enclosure.
This was a third Derby triumph for Ryan Moore, regarded by many as the best jockey on the planet. He said: “He’s got the trip well and he was very comfortable throughout the race.”
There was no fairy-tale ending for Frankie Dettori having his final Derby ride. The well-backed Arrest was a beaten horse some way out.
Turbulence the name of the game as Fayd’herbe banned
Two SA jockeys return to the green, green grass of home
Cape’s Drakenstein Stud a surprise winner at highveld season awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fourie has four plum grade 1 rides at Scottville’s sprint feast
Before Scottsville raid, Azzies hope Sheela can notch sixth win
Frankie Dettori hoping for one last hurrah in his final Derby
Gary Player sets sights on another Major triumph
Veteran and big race jockey compete in intriguing clash
Tarry out to end a memorable month on a high
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.