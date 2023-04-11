LIV Golf contingent left a mark on 2023 Masters leaderboard

But the wheels fell off as his lead disappeared after four holes of the final round, and he was never able to threaten the rest of the way as he closed with a three-over-par 75.

Mickelson began the last round 10 shots behind Koepka but fired the low score of the day, a seven-under-par 65, leaping into contention. Though it proved too little too late, the six-time Major winner said he and the other players from LIV Golf were not out to prove a point to the rest of the field.

“I wouldn’t look at it like that,” Mickelson said. “I’m very appreciative that we’re here; that we are able to play in the Majors. And I thought it was exciting that this tournament rose above it all to have the best players in the world here and lost all the pettiness.”

Augusta National cleared the way last December for eligible players from LIV Golf to compete in the year’s first Major. If not exempt, a player’s standing in the world ranking is the key for them to gain access to the Majors, and LIV Golf players have tumbled down the list as they await a ruling on their eligibility while competing on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Niemann was more than pleased with his Masters performance as it will afford him some ranking points.

“Hopefully they figure something out, then let all the top players be playing with the top players in the Majors,” Niemann said. “I think this week was important just in case. I mean, hopefully get a few points.”

Reuters