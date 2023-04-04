Cameron Smith wants LIV players to show well at Masters

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said the market's odds of a recession have increased
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
Europe's energy crisis is not over, so much depends on SA coal exports and resolving Transnet's crisis
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Those should include efforts of Credit Suisse management to address risk-management failings and the Swiss supervisor’s related actions
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Legal experts say the case's ultimate strength will probably hinge on evidence that has not yet been made public
McIntosh, steered Natal (later the Sharks) to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year
The feature promises to monitor prices and pay the difference if the fare drops
Cameron Smith did not know what to expect when he walked out to the driving range at Augusta National on Monday.
He was pleasantly surprised to be greeted with hugs from several of his former PGA Tour friends.
“It was good to see some familiar faces,” Smith said. “Lots of laughs and lots of handshakes. And it was really nice.
“I was just kind of letting it all happen naturally. It was a really nice experience. I didn’t want to expect too much, but at the same time I kind of wanted that. Not just for myself, but for the game of golf.”
Now it’s getting down to the business of preparing for the Masters, an event Smith has yet to win but at which he has played consistently well. That includes a tie for second three years ago and a tie for third last year among four top-10s in his past five Masters.
“I haven’t really had a bad week here in a pretty long time, so I’m just really looking forward to getting back out there,” he said.
Smith acknowledged this is a big week for him, as well as the other 17 LIV Golf players in the Masters field, with widespread speculation about how competitive they will be this week. The Saudi-backed league features 54-hole, no-cut tournaments with 48-player fields.
“There’s a lot of chatter about, ‘these guys don’t play real golf. These guys don’t play real golf courses’,” Smith said. “I’ll be the first one to say that the fields aren’t as strong.
“I’m the first one to say that, but we still got a lot of guys up there that can play some really serious golf. I think we just need a good, strong finish.”
Smith presents one of the strongest current cases for critics of the quality of LIV Golf.
The reigning Open champion was the second-ranked player in the world when he left for LIV after last year’s Tour Championship. He won the Australian Open PGA Championship in November before a lengthy offseason back in his home country, and Smith admits taking a longer offseason break than normal.
He has yet to find his form this year, missing the cut at the Saudi International on the DP World Tour before posting finishes of T5, T24 and T26 in the first three LIV events of 2023.
Smith has used the Masters to kick-start slow starts in previous seasons, and hopes the Augusta National will rekindle the creative side of his game.
“For me, it’s frustrating when I’m playing like this on any tour,” he said. “I feel like I’m tournament-ready, I’ve just got a few tweaks here and there to do.
“I feel like this course makes me find some of those things, and it just comes naturally. I feel like this place is really comfy for me.”
Despite the cordial start between players on the driving range, Smith knows the chatter about the LIV-PGA divide will only grow as the week rolls on. There’s the Champions dinner on Tuesday, and then crowds really start to arrive as the week moves forward.
Come Sunday, Smith hopes defending champion Scottie Scheffler is putting the green jacket on a LIV player.
“I don’t know how the rest of the week is going to unfold,” he said. “For sure, I’d love to see one of us guys get up to the top of the leaderboard there and really give it a nice shot.” Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cameron Smith wants LIV players to show well at Masters
Smith is not in peak form, but hopes Augusta National will rekindle his game
Cameron Smith did not know what to expect when he walked out to the driving range at Augusta National on Monday.
He was pleasantly surprised to be greeted with hugs from several of his former PGA Tour friends.
“It was good to see some familiar faces,” Smith said. “Lots of laughs and lots of handshakes. And it was really nice.
“I was just kind of letting it all happen naturally. It was a really nice experience. I didn’t want to expect too much, but at the same time I kind of wanted that. Not just for myself, but for the game of golf.”
Now it’s getting down to the business of preparing for the Masters, an event Smith has yet to win but at which he has played consistently well. That includes a tie for second three years ago and a tie for third last year among four top-10s in his past five Masters.
“I haven’t really had a bad week here in a pretty long time, so I’m just really looking forward to getting back out there,” he said.
Smith acknowledged this is a big week for him, as well as the other 17 LIV Golf players in the Masters field, with widespread speculation about how competitive they will be this week. The Saudi-backed league features 54-hole, no-cut tournaments with 48-player fields.
“There’s a lot of chatter about, ‘these guys don’t play real golf. These guys don’t play real golf courses’,” Smith said. “I’ll be the first one to say that the fields aren’t as strong.
“I’m the first one to say that, but we still got a lot of guys up there that can play some really serious golf. I think we just need a good, strong finish.”
Smith presents one of the strongest current cases for critics of the quality of LIV Golf.
The reigning Open champion was the second-ranked player in the world when he left for LIV after last year’s Tour Championship. He won the Australian Open PGA Championship in November before a lengthy offseason back in his home country, and Smith admits taking a longer offseason break than normal.
He has yet to find his form this year, missing the cut at the Saudi International on the DP World Tour before posting finishes of T5, T24 and T26 in the first three LIV events of 2023.
Smith has used the Masters to kick-start slow starts in previous seasons, and hopes the Augusta National will rekindle the creative side of his game.
“For me, it’s frustrating when I’m playing like this on any tour,” he said. “I feel like I’m tournament-ready, I’ve just got a few tweaks here and there to do.
“I feel like this course makes me find some of those things, and it just comes naturally. I feel like this place is really comfy for me.”
Despite the cordial start between players on the driving range, Smith knows the chatter about the LIV-PGA divide will only grow as the week rolls on. There’s the Champions dinner on Tuesday, and then crowds really start to arrive as the week moves forward.
Come Sunday, Smith hopes defending champion Scottie Scheffler is putting the green jacket on a LIV player.
“I don’t know how the rest of the week is going to unfold,” he said. “For sure, I’d love to see one of us guys get up to the top of the leaderboard there and really give it a nice shot.” Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LIV Golf and PGA Tour players to meet at Augusta National
Brooks Koepka secures second LIV title by one shot
Corey Conners returns to winner’s circle at Valero Texas Open
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.